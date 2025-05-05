Castleford triumph in cup final to win first cricket silverware of 2025

Tony Harber

Published 5th May 2025
Castleford CC's jubilant cup final winning team.
Castleford CC triumphed in the delayed K3 Dental Cup final on Sunday as they beat Sheffield Collegiate by 35 runs.

Chesney Hughes starred with a knock of 113 from 89 balls, including four sixes and 10 fours as Castleford posted an impressive 288-6 total in their 40 overs.

Responding to being put in to bat, they recovered from the early loss of Brayden Clark to reach 112-1 as Hughes was joined by Chris Holliday (46) for a 91-run second wicket stand.

As Hughes raced to his century he was supported by Liam Hyde (33), Scott Hopkinson (41) and Luke Edwards (30no) as Cas were able to set a challenging target.

Sheffield made a solid start to their reply with a 94-run opening stand and reached 144-1, but they fell behind the asking rate and were eventually kept to 253-5 with David Wainwright taking 3-46.

Castleford, meanwhile, also continued their good start in the YPLN with a second win as they beat Driffield Town by five wickets after keeping them to 164-9 in their 50 overs.

Hughes (50) and Liam Hyde (44) led their successful reply.

