Castleford triumph in cup final to win first cricket silverware of 2025
Chesney Hughes starred with a knock of 113 from 89 balls, including four sixes and 10 fours as Castleford posted an impressive 288-6 total in their 40 overs.
Responding to being put in to bat, they recovered from the early loss of Brayden Clark to reach 112-1 as Hughes was joined by Chris Holliday (46) for a 91-run second wicket stand.
As Hughes raced to his century he was supported by Liam Hyde (33), Scott Hopkinson (41) and Luke Edwards (30no) as Cas were able to set a challenging target.
Sheffield made a solid start to their reply with a 94-run opening stand and reached 144-1, but they fell behind the asking rate and were eventually kept to 253-5 with David Wainwright taking 3-46.
Castleford, meanwhile, also continued their good start in the YPLN with a second win as they beat Driffield Town by five wickets after keeping them to 164-9 in their 50 overs.
Hughes (50) and Liam Hyde (44) led their successful reply.
