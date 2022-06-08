Eddie Morrison in seventh heaven as Castleford are back to winning ways

Acomb were bowled out for 177 as spinner Morrison claimed 7-44 from 13 overs and was backed up by Connor Hyde, with 2-23.

Castleford then chased down the runs to win with more than 11 overs to spare.

Liam Hyde led the reply with 44 from 47 balls, hitting 10 boundaries. Opener Calum Rowe and Christopher Briggs both made 26, while valuable contributions also came from Brayden Clark (23) and Connor Hyde (22).

Eddie Morrison took seven wickets in Castleford CC's four-wicket success against Acomb.

Castleford could not keep the winning feeling going as they lost to Sheriff Hutton Bridge in the second round of the Viking Cup.

After Bridge responded to being put in by making 258-8 Castleford were left with a tough task when Duckworth Lewis Stern rules stated they needed 147 from 15 overs following rain.

They did not get close to knocking the runs off as they could only manage 78-5 with Liam Hyde and Clark both making 29.