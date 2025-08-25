Holliday’s heroics in vain as leaders Castleford lose again

Chris Holliday hit a half century and took five wickets for Castleford against York.

Back to back defeats have left Castleford CC in a close race for the Yorkshire Premier League North title.

Calum Rowe’s men were in pole position to regain their crown a couple of weeks ago, but a loss to closest challengers Sheriff Hutton Bridge the previous week followed by a three-wicket defeat to third-placed York has cast doubt on Castleford’s chances.

They remain top of the table with just three losses from 18 matches, but are now just eight points ahead of Sheriff Hutton Bridge, who have a game in hand that they will play this weekend.

Victory in that match will take Bridge to the top of the pile, leaving Cas in second with only two games remaining in the 2025 league season.

In what is always a testing game against York a disappointing batting display left Castleford vulnerable as they were all out for 155 despite choosing to bat first.

Opener Chris Holliday top scored with 55 while Rowe hit 20 and Luke Edwards 19.

York lost seven wickets in their reply, but got over the line thanks to Luke Kilby’s unbeaten 43 despite Holliday following up his batting effort by taking 5-31.