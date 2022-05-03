James Rhodes in top form as Wakefield Thornes maintain unbeaten start with league and cup victories

Sunday’s tie saw Thornes put into bat first and they made 224-7 in their 40 overs with James Rhodes top scoring with an unbeaten 81 that included eight fours and two sixes.
Harrogate came close in their reply, but ended all out on 211, Jawad Akhtar taking 3-25, Joshua Hen-Boisen 3-36 and Brad Green 3-58.
Thornes chased down a big target to keep up their unbeaten start in the Yorkshire Premier League South.
After Whiston Parish Church posted a huge 316-5 score, the Wakefield team timed their chase superbly to win with seven wickets and 3.5 overs to spare.
Rhodes was in great form again with an unbeaten 86 from 71 balls while Matthew Jordan hit 10 fours and a six in his 61no made from just 37 balls and there were further fine efforts from Joe Billings (77) and Kieran Donnachie (55).