James Wolfenden’s effort in vain as Wakefield Thornes lose to leaders Appleby Frodingham

Chasing their hosts’ 234-7, Thornes had a good go, with James Wolfenden leading the way, but fell just short when all out for 218 with nine balls remaining in their innings.

Opener Wolfenden hit eight fours in a knock of 85 while Imran Mahboob cracked 47 off 45 balls and Matthew Jordan hit 22, but Wakefield were denied.

Mahboob was also Thornes’ best bowler with 3-42.

Wakefield Thornes CC had mixed results over the weekend.

Wakefield Thornes seconds piled up 288-6 on their way to a 15-run success against South Kirkby in Division One.

Adam Naz led the way with 70, including 11 fours, while Joe Cook made a run-a-ball 59.

South Kirkby came close to chasing down the runs, but were restricted by George Harrison, Atik Hussain, Junaid Yousaf and Naz who took two wickets each, as they ended on 273-9.

Thornes had a win and a defeat in two YCSPL T20 Blast games on Sunday.

They chased down Elsecar’s 163-4 to win with eight wickets to spare as James Rhodes smashed six sixes and seven fours in an unbeaten 88.

But they were all out for 99 to lose by eight wickets to Tickhill.

Wakefield Thornes U11s beat Liversedge to bring home the Peter Myers Trophy.