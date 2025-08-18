Joe Billings steers Wakefield Thornes into cup final with victory over York

Joe Billings' unbeaten century steered Wakefield Thornes into the K3 Dental Cup final.

A five-wicket success means Thornes will now meet Doncaster Town in the final to be played at Castleford CC on Sunday, August 31.

In their semi-final they timed their run chase well after York had posted a more than useful 244-9 total from their 40 overs.

Joe Billings led the way as he hit a superb unbeaten century and combined with Muhammed Uzair Mumtaz (28) and Jawad Akhtar (23) in stands of 82 and 52 for the third and fourth wicket.

James Rhodes (27) and Dylan Hurst (22) also made good contributions, but it was Billings who played the biggest part with a 99-ball knock of 122no, which included 18 fours. Thornes reached their target with five wickets and eight balls to spare.

York had also batted well with Matty Taylor (2-44) and Charlie Bourne (2-31) doing most to restrict them.

Thornes’ bid for a double success took a blow a day earlier when they were beaten by 45 runs at Cawthorne.

Despite the defeat they are still top of the Yorkshire Southern Premier League, but have seen their lead cut to just two points above Cleethorpes with Sheffield Collegiate only 10 points them in third.

The Wakefield side were all out for 227 in reply to Cawthorne’s 272-8 with Hurst (51) top scoring. Rhodes made 47, Taylor 26 and Kieran Donnachie 25.

Taylor (3-50) and Akhtar (3-93) were the pick of the Thornes bowlers, but all of them struggled to contain Liam Wiles who hit 162.