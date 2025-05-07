Oulton make it two wins from two in Pontefract Cricket League

Tanvir Bashir hit a half century as Nostell St Oswald got off the mark for the season in the Pontefract Cricket League.

Oulton are the early leaders in the Pontefract Cricket League’s Premier Division after they made it two wins from two with a 139-run success against West Bretton.

Ryan Healey paved the way for their latest victory as he hit a superb 116 from 111 balls, hitting six sixes and 11 fours.

With support from Henry Blythe (77) and William Harrison (42) Oulton were able to post a big 306-5 total then bowled Bretton out for 167.

Ton Rushforth (46) and David Hoyle (37) top scored for Bretton with Ben Child (5-25) their main destroyer and Tom Conboy taking 3-55.

Nostell St Oswald won their first Premier game of the season when they squeezed home by one wicket against Knottingley Town.

After bowling Town out for 167 with Tokir Bashir (5-39) doing most of the damage Nostell also lost wickets in collapsing from 125-2 to 165-9, but got home with their last pair out in the middle.

Tanvir Bashir top scored with 53 while defeat was tough on Knottingley’s Pathirahannahelage Fernando who hit 63 runs and took three wickets.

Crofton Phoenix’s game with Hemsworth MW was abandoned when they were on 120-7 in reply to 186.

Jake Taberner had top scored with 73no for Hemsworth while Preet Singh was the pick of the Phoenix bowlers with 5-27.

Taberner followed up with 5-21 and Aravinth Kathirvel was not out on 46 when the early end came.

Hundhill Hall were well beaten in their Premier game with Askern Welfare as they were skittled out for just 69 in reply to 287-1.

Edward Anderson (18) and Ben Dunn Birch (11) were the only two batsmen to reach double figures.