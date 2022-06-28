Pontefract Cricket League: Jonathan Henshaw and Benjamin Child hit tons as Oulton hold onto top spot

They have an eight-point lead after beating Hooton Pagnell by 208 runs.

Their eighth victory from 10 matches was never really in doubt once Henshaw and Child came together for an 180-run third-wicket stand.

Henshaw hit eight fours and three sixes as he compiled 101 while Child’s 84-ball knock brought him 108 runs as he smashed seven sixes and 10 fours.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pontefract Cricket League round-up of reports from the latest games.

Oulton went on to total 307-4 in 42.5 overs then dismissed Hooton Pagnell for 104 with Jake Dalgreen taking 4-43 and Mal Green 3-14.

Streethouse narrowly fell short in a high scoring game with Hemsworth MW.

After Hemsworth posted a 252-5 score, they ended nine runs short on 243-9 despite 51 from Ismail Patel, 42 by Steven Roberts and 37 from opener Sikander Khan.

Max Heritage (66), Jack Heritage (57), Jake Taberner (35), Jack Whale (32) and Jason Garrick (30) all contributed to Hemsworth's fine total while Max followed up by taking 4-52 to be the pick of the bowlers.

Crofton Phoenix were all out for 155 to lose by 73 runs to Kippax.

Sohail Ahmed (42) top scored while Riffat Kiani hit 26 and Yasir Javed 25.

Muhammad Abrar took 5-50 to be the pick of Crofton’s bowlers, but Kippax were able to reach 228-9 from their 46 overs.

Rizwaan Abed (85) top scored, hitting nine fours and two sixes on the way, while Museji Bhoola hit 40 and followed up by taking 5-29 with the ball. Shakil Khan also claimed 4-61 for Kippax.

Nostell St Oswald were back to winning ways with a three-wicket success against Hundhill Hall.

Good bowling from Tokir Bashir (4-27), Adam Siddique (3-30) and Husain Wajid (3-9) paved the way for victory, although it was more of a struggle for the batsmen before Usman Bashir (40no) saw them home.

Chris Walton (37) top scored for Hall and their bowling honours were shared by Elliott Fletcher, Sam Malyan and Simon Jewitt who each took two wickets.

Half centuries from George Naylor and John Ashton proved in vain as West Bretton lost by six wickets to Frickley Colliery.

With Naylor hitting nine fours and two sixes in his 72 and Ashton 10 fours and a six in his 57 Bretton posted a 218-8 total. But Frickley, who are up to third, chased down their target despite Anthony Scully taking 3-80.

Three players made half centuries for Colliery with James Scott hitting 53no, Nick Crooks 52 and Lewis Binns 51. Their bowling was led by Mark Nurse (4-21).

Old Sharlston lost their 100 per cent record in Division Two when rain denied them the chance to reply to Garforth Parish Church’s 220-9.

They stood on 22-1 from six overs when the game ended after Dale McMullan had done most to restrict Parish with 6-42.

At the other end of the table Glasshoughton dropped to the bottom following a four-wicket defeat to Barnby Dun.

They were all out for only 102, Clinton Speight (22) top scoring, and although Jake Medley took 3-34 they could not prevent their opponents reaching the small target with more than 21 overs to spare.

Knottingley Town went down by six wickets to Brodsworth Main despite posting a 200-7 total with contributions from Jack Pugh (37), Ben Westhead (34), Karl Buxton (32) and Richard Carter (27).

It was a similar story for Calder Grove who appeared to have batted well enough against Hensall when reaching 214-9 from their 46 overs.

Ben Brown hit 47, Michael Buxton 35, James Davies 34 and Alex Brown 23, but Hensall breezed past the target set without losing a wicket as Chris Thornton blasted an unbeaten 144.

Only Mathew Daniel (40) could make any sport of impact as Whitley Bridge were all out for 95 and went on to lose by nine wickets to Pollington.

Promotion contenders Horbury Bridge boosted their hopes with a five wicket success against Crofton Phoenix seconds in Division Three.

Michael Mountain (26) led their reply after bowlers Tom Womersley (4-5), Jack Waring (3-33) and Andrew Waterson (2-43) combined to dismiss Crofton for 101.

Israr Ahmad top scored for Phoenix with 32.

Pledwick are also in the running for a top two finish and they beat Notton by 54 runs.

Peter Thompson led the way with 51 and support came from Joe Hanks (28) as Pledwick made 171.

Jonathan Habe (4-23) was the pick of the bowlers for Notton, but their batsmen were made to struggle when they were all out for 117, Mike Pretorious (32) top scoring and Adrian Miller claiming 4-24.

Fine batting from middle order men Joe Pickersgill (86) and Umaad Bashir (63no) helped Newton Hill to a 57-run victory over Garforth.

With Pickersgill hitting 10 fours and three sixes and Bashir bashing five sixes and five fours in a brisk 36-ball knock Hill were able to post a 265-6 total.

Garforth were all out for 208 with Chris Colley taking 4-38 and Bashir 3-43.

Although they still remain bottom of the Division Four table, Denby Grange gave themselves hope and closed the gap on the teams above when they enjoyed a second league victory of the season.

Scott Walker's superb 112, including 20 fours and a six, helped them make 193 against Ferrybridge Power Station despite Scott Taylor taking 5-53.

Ferry were then all out for 142 with Marc Lumb (43) top scoring against an attack led by Scott Drury (4-15) and Elliott Robson (3-19).

John Pinkerton (70) led the way as Allerton Bywater made 222 -7 on their way to a 134-run victory over Oulton seconds.

Pinkerton hit 14 boundaries in his knock and shared an 129-run opening stand with Gareth Portman (57).

Oulton were all out for 88 in their reply, never getting going as Pinkerton followed up his batting exploits by taking 4-7 and there were three wickets each for Phil Wood and Richard Lamb.

Sharid Lahar's 86 proved in vain as Normanton St Johns lost by four wickets to South Kirkby seconds.

Lahar hit 13 fours and a six in his 66-ball knock and there were good contributions too from Adnaan Rawat (42) and Soyeb Kayat (34) as Normanton totalled 209.