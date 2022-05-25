Pontefract Cricket League: Oulton hit top spot while Jason Mills is a six-hit in thrilling finish for Frickley Colliery

Andrews (5-46) and Sykes (5-35) combined to bowl Nostell out for 122 with Husain Wajid (23) the only batsman able to put up much resistance.

Oulton did lose three wickets in their reply, two to Usman Bashir, but they reached their target in 28.2 overs as William Harrison (37no) led the way with support from Ryan Healey (35) and Ben Child (20no).

Frickley Colliery moved back up to second place, two points behind Oulton, after becoming the first team to beat Askern Welfare in the league this year.

Pontefract Cricket League round-up of results.

It was a close run thing, but they edged home by one wicket after restricting Askern to 160-7 with Jack Danks (2-35 from 14 overs) the pick of the bowlers.

At 84-5 then 122-8 in their reply Frickley looked to be heading for defeat, but they never gave up hope and stayed in touch to take the game down to the final over.

All results were possible off the last ball of the match, but it was Frickley celebrating as Jason Mills hit a six to clinch victory for Colliery. He finished on 36 while James Scott earlier hit 39.

Third-placed Streethouse beat Darton by seven wickets.

After keeping their opponents to 164-5, Callum Honeyman (62no, including 11 fours) and Mark Robinson (38) brought them home.

Half centuries from Vasimraja Truckwala, Museji Bhoola and Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala led Kippax to a good score on their way to a 30-run win over West Bretton.

Truckwala smashed four sixes and five fours in a knock of 64 while Bhoola hit 57 and Gheewala 54, with eight fours and two sixes.

With Syed Shah also weighing with 44no from 23 balls Kippax were able to reach 283-8 from their 46 overs. John Ashton (5-78) did most to restrict them.

Ben Summers kept Bretton in the hunt when they replied, hammering five sixes and six fours in a 64-ball knock of 80.

Ashton also contributed 45, David Hoyle 37 and Tommy Pearce 32no, but they fell short, ending on 253-8. Shah and Bhoola followed up their batting exploits by taking 5-41 and 3-60 as Kippax moved up to fifth place.

Akhlaq Mehmood (3-23) and Ahmad Hussain (3-38) bowled Crofton Phoenix to a 47-run win over Hundhill Hall.

Only Chris Walton (43) could make much impact with the bat for Hall as they were all out for 127 in reply to 174.

Abdullah Qureshi (38) top scored and Sohail Ahmed hit 34 in Crofton's innings when Sam Malyan had taken 4-32 and Reece Johnson 3-15.

Hemsworth MW went down by three wickets to Hooton Pagnell after being restricted to 174-6.

Jake Taberner hit an unbeaten 54 and Max Heritage 47, but Hemsworth's total was a little light.

Despite Scott Latimer's 3-56 Hooton Pagnell were able to reach the target set in the 40th over.

In Division Two, half centuries by James Pearson and Chris Welburn helped Whitley Bridge to beat Calder Grove by 33 runs.

Pearson hit 10 fours in a knock of 59 while Welburn found the boundaries nine times in his 50 as Bridge made 186.

Ben Brown claimed 3-58 and Jonathan Kirby 3-26 and Ben followed up with a fine batting effort in hitting 52, including four sixes and three fours, but Calder Grove were all out for 153.

Alex Brown also hit 42 and Neil Gunter 37, but the rest of the batting struggled against an attack led by Mathew Draper (5-25).

Ryan Kelsall's 56 saw second-placed Old Sharlston home for a four-wicket win over Pollington.

Chasing their opponents' 144, they reached their target in the 39th over thanks largely to Kelsey's knock that included nine fours and a six. Jase Ball contributed 23.

Kelsall was also one of Sharlston's best bowlers as he took 3-3 while Dale McMullan claimed 4-31 and Robert Simpson 2-16.

Despite a battling 66 from Alex Clemo, Glasshoughton fell 121 runs short as they were all out for 157 in reply to Garforth Parish Church's 278-6.

James Stockton's knock of 148 for Parish proved the difference between the teams.

Knottingley Town were all out for 92 to lose by 106 runs to Hensall, who made 198-5.