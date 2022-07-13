They were all out for 158, Jordan Braithwaite (34) top scoring, in reply to 318-8.

Soaham Kadam (5-38) and Intekhab Ravat (3-45) did most of the damage for Kippax, whose top scorers were Munawar Chariwala (62), Vasimraja Truckwala (50), Zakaria Valimulla (32), Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala (29) and Museji Bhoola (28).

Askern Welfare are the new leaders, by two points over Oulton, with Kippax in fourth, a further 18 points back.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vasimraja Truckwala hit a half century in Kippax's win over Pontefract League leaders Oulton.

Askern beat bottom of the table Hundhill Hall by 77 runs after Ross Adamson's unbeaten 101 helped them to a 276-5 total.

Nathan Hurcomb took 4-61 for Hall, who were all out for 199 in reply with Chris Walton hitting 49 and Joshua Hurcomb 30.

West Bretton raced to a nine-wicket win over Darton as John Ashton’s unbeaten 78 brought them home past their opponents’ 127.

Ashton also took 3-17 to be Bretton’s most successful bowler alongside Jonny Winwood (3-35).

Nostell St Oswald were shot out for 63 to lose by 86 runs to Hooton Pagnell who made 149 despite 4-56 from Tokir Bashir.

Third-placed Frickley Colliery lost ground in the title race when they suffered a 21-run defeat to neighbours Hemsworth MW.

Choosing to bat first, Hemsworth made 181-8 as Jason Garrick top scored with 41 and Jake Taberner hit 39. Mark Nurse (3-48) did most to restrict them.

Frickley were all out for 160 despite Louis Baker's 51, which included 10 boundaries. Jack Heritage was their destroyer with 6-72.

After winning their first nine league matches Old Sharlston have now had a game abandoned and have been beaten in their last two to lost top spot in Division Two.

They went down by 90 runs to Knottingley Town who batted first and posted a fine 257-8 total with Karl Buxton hammering four sixes and 10 fours in a knock of 71 and Andrew Lund smacking three sixes and seven fours in his 57.

Sharlston were all out for 167, Zack Brown (35) and Dave Taylor (33) top scoring.

Buxton followed up his batting exploits by taking 5-48 while Craig Larrington claimed 3-49.

New leaders Garforth Parish Church beat Whitley Bridge by 101 runs.

They piled up a big 311 score despite Mathew Draper, Lewis Longstaff and Matthew Green taking three wickets each.

Longstaff followed up with a century, but Bridge were dismissed for 210. He hit 123, including 18 fours and two sixes, but only Mathew Daniel (33) and Draper (21) joined him in reaching double figures.

Bottom of the table Glasshoughton were well beaten by Hensall as they went down by 10 wickets after being shot out for 68.

Despite decent early runs from openers Neil Gunter (43) and Ben Brown (27), Calder Grove were disappointed with their 145 total and lost by eight wickets to Rothwell.

West Bretton seconds and Oulton seconds will contest the final of the Heywood Williams Knockout Cup after semis victories on Sunday.

Bretton sailed into the final with an eight-wicket success against Kippax seconds based on a great effort in the field that saw their opponents bowled out for 120.

Only Paul Eastwood (40) was able to make much impact against an attack led by Marc Brampton (3-18) and Lee Matthews (3-24).

Joseph Gott (62) then led Bretton home with support from Keith Whitehouse (29) and Matthews (20).

Oulton’s semi-final was closer as they won by 23 runs after posting a 173-7 score.