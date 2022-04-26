Pontefract Cricket League: Streethouse off to winning start but it's tough for Kippax against Oulton

Up against Crofton Phoenix, they produced a strong batting display on the way to a 74-run victory in a Division One fixture.

Ismail Patel hit 71no, including nine fours, while Peter Bowles contributed 28, Richard Vigars 24, Steven Roberts 24 and Scott Bland 24 as Streethouse posted a 262-9 total from their 46 overs.

Crofton made a decent start to their reply with a 62-run opening stand between Sohail Ahmed (31) and Yasir Mehmood (28), but were unable to kick on as they were all out for 188 with further contributions coming from Muhammad Nadeem (36no), Syed Ahsan Shah (30) and Abdullah Qureshi (24).

The Pontefract Cricket League season has started with a first round-up of the new campaign here.

Patel followed up his batting exploits by being the most successful of the Streethouse bowlers with 3-66.

Kippax found it tough going in their first game in the top flight following their promotion as Division Two champions in 2021.

They were up against the team they pipped for that title, Oulton, and were distinctly second best this time, being bowled out for 120 in reply to 330-7.

Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala (45) top scored, but Kippax struggled against an attack led by Jack Andrews (6-54).

Oulton's innings had included a superb contribution from their new recruit from Castleford, Eddie Cole, who smashed 10 sixes and 10 fours in a commanding innings of 126, and Ryan Healey who cleared the ropes eight times and hit six fours in his unbeaten 87-ball 111.

West Bretton made a winning start when they beat Darton by four wickets.

Anthony Scully (4-57) led the attack as Darton were restricted to 157-9 then Tom Clifford helped bring Bretton home with almost 14 overs to spare as he hit 62, including nine fours.

Half-centuries from James Scott and Louis Baker helped Frickley to an opening day 14-run victory over neighbours Hemsworth MW.

Frickley posted a 187-7 score with Scott contributing 60 and Baker 52. Scott Latimer did most to restrict them with 5-51, but Hemsworth fell short in their reply, ending their 46 overs on 173-8 despite 54 from James Horbury, 41 by Jack Whale and 38 from Latimer.

Jason Mills (3-45) and Jack Danks (3-26) were the pick of Frickley's bowlers.

Hundhill Hall were shot out for 72 as they lost by 100 runs to Askern Welfare.

Only Simon Leach (29) could make any sort of impact as Hall were replying to their opponents' 172-9 innings when Tom Gardner had taken 3-48.

Despite a half century from Tanvir Bashir, Nostell St Oswald fell 42 runs short in their game against Hooton Pagnell.

Chasing their opponents' 205-7, they fell behind the asking rate and ended on 163-7 with Tanvir hitting 51, including nine fours. Tokir Bashir also hit 38 while he had earlier taken two wickets and Jack Machin claimed 3-31.

After three promotions in three years Calder Grove are now up to Division Two and they made a promising start to life in yet another higher league when they beat Rothwell by 42 runs.

Batting first, Grove made 199 with James Davies (54) top scoring and valuable contributions also from Richard Holgate (47), Jake Holliday (33) and Alex Brown (23).

In reply, Rothwell were all out for 157 as Joseph Clough took 4-27 and Farrukh Sultan 4-40.

Old Sharlston made a winning start in Division Two as they beat Knottingley Town by six wickets.

Dale McMullan (5-33) set them on the way to victory as Town were bowled out for 128 with Bradley Davis (34) top scoring.

McMullan then top scored with the bat, hitting seven fours and a six in an unbeaten 56 with Sharlston reaching their target with almost 13 overs to spare.

Whitley Bridge made a disappointing start when skittled out for 58 to lose by 210 runs to Garforth Parish Church - and that was after Diljit Singh (28) and Lewis Longstaff put on 41 for the first wicket.

Garforth's 268-7 innings owed much to James Stockton's 124 while Longstaff claimed 4-56.

A fine knock of 80, including 12 fours and a six, by Olly Wakefield helped Glasshoughton to a winning start as they beat Hensall by 50 runs.

Alex Clemo also contributed 39 as Glasshoughton posted a 215-9 score before bowling their opponents out for 165, with Clinton Speight taking 4-14 and Lucas Whipp 4-19.

Newton Hill were shot out for 41 as they were thrashed by nine wickets by Pledwick in Division Three.

Alex Lidgard (5-13) and Conrad Burdekin (3-26) combined to dismiss Hill.

Dale Crowder's 83, including 11 fours and two sixes, proved crucial as Notton beat Horbury Bridge by 15 runs.

Only Richard Briggs (21) joined Crowder in reaching double figures as Notton were all out for 140 with Sam Perkin taking 3-24 and Jack Waring 3-28.

But Bridge batsmen also found it tough going as they were all out for 125. Jack Whittlestone (31) and Jack Lonsdale (25) top scored while Brett Russell (5-26) did most of the damage.

In Division Four, Denby Grange came out on top by seven wickets against Featherstone Town.

James White brought them home with an unbeaten 84 that included 11 fours after Town had been dismissed for 123 with James Dunn (30) top scoring and Matthew Cappleman (6-17) doing much of the damage. James Cappleman also claimed 3-27.

A low scoring game saw Normanton St John's edge home by three wickets after bowling out Burton Salmon for 105.

Kumar Gadhraj (61) top scored with Vipin Reddy (7-48) taking the bowling honours.

Half-centuries by Marc Lumb and Adam Jones helped Ferrybridge Power Station to a 15-run win over West Bretton seconds.

Ferry posted a 194 total with Lumb hitting 11 fours and a six in his 65 and Jones' knock of 63 including four fours and two sixes. Melvin Wood (5-45) did most to restrict them.