Pontefract Cricket League: Summers is match winner as West Bretton move up table

Streethouse's Martin Rhodes.

Chasing Hemsworth’s 223-7, Bretton made a good start as they reached 84-1, but then lost six wickets for 59 runs to leave their victory hopes in doubt.

However, Summers and Chris Reece came together for a match clinching unbroken eighth wicket stand of 84.

Reece only contributed 10 of those runs, but played a valuable support role while Summers blasted 10 fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Jonny Winwood hit six fours and two sixes in a knock of 51 and Tom Clifford scored 25.

Streethouse are up to seventh following a three-wicket success at Darton.

With Martin Rhodes taking 3-32 and Craig Ellison 3-29 they kept Darton to 180-7 then knocked off the runs as Lee Stuckey (47) top scored and further handy knocks came from Martin Rhodes (38) and Dylan Bowles (28).

Second from bottom Crofton Phoenix agonisingly missed out on winning points as they were edged by four runs against Frickley Colliery.

The game went right down to the final over when Crofton lost their last wicket off the penultimate delivery to be 225 all out in reply to 229.

In a brave run chase Hamza Khan hit 49, Zamurad Khan 48 and Riffat Kiani 43.

Akhlaq Mehmood was the pick of the Phoenix bowlers with 4-35 while Syed Ahsan Shah took 3-32.

Nostell St Oswald won a closely contested Division Two game with Old Sharlston.

Chasing 153 to win it was touch and go before Nostell got home with one wicket and one ball to spare.

Tokir Bashir led them in with an unbeaten 50 while Aakash Dutta hit 32 and Dale McMullan bowled well for Sharlston along with Jon Railton (3-55) and Ryan Kelsall (2-30).

Sharlston had opted to bat first and were all out for 152 with Tom Craig (29), Dale McMullan (22) and Simon Kemp (22) their leading contributors. Doing most to restrict them were Tokir Bashir (4-45), Usman Bashir (2-31) and Dutta (2-39).

Pledwick kept themselves in the promotion hunt in Division Three as they won a close contest with Featherstone Town.

Their last pair at the wicket saw them home by one wicket after they had struggled to chase down Town’s modest 140.

Jonathan Banks top scored with 40, but there were valuable contributions too from Owen Leith (22), Steve Cockell (20) and Joe Hanks (20).

Paul Hanks was Pledwick’s best bowler with 4-34 while there were two wickets apiece for Matthew Clegg, Conrad Burdekin and Alex Lidgard.

Third-placed Calder Grove lost ground on leaders Fenwick after losing to them by three wickets.

Grove totalled 129 as Neil Gunter (33) top scored and although Thomas Buxton took 4-44 and Ben Brown 2-47 they could not prevent the table toppers from reaching their target with eight overs to spare.

Horbury Bridge raced to a 10-wicket success against Old Sharlston seconds.

Openers Christopher Driver (53no) and Jack Machin (35no) brought them home in just 11.2 overs after Sharlston had been bowled out for 88.

Thomas Murray (21) was the only Sharlston batsman to make any sort of impact while Sam Kent took 3-25 and Ben Terry 3-12.

Brett Russell’s 5-49 proved in vain as Notton lost by 57 runs to Stainborough.

After Stainborough were dismissed for 194 – with Luke Wilson also taking 3-55 - Notton were bowled out for 137, Mike Pretorius (36no) top scoring.

Newton Hill were edged by two wickets after being bowled out for 103.

Joel Pickersgill (32) and Gary Wilcock (22) were the main contributors while Qasim Hussain (4-24) and Usman Hussain (3-17) bowled well in vain.

James White’s battling innings of 63 could not help Denby Grange to a victory as they took on Rossington Main in Division Four.

Daniel Croxall also hit 45, but Grange’s 151 total was not quite enough as Rossington reached their target with three wickets to spare, Nick Finnigan taking 4-39.

Normanton St John’s were knocked off top spot in Division Five by Frickley Colliery when they suffered a six-wicket defeat in the top of the table clash.

A disappointing batting display saw Normanton all out for 104 with Mohammed Afzal (27) and Suleman Rayat (24) their top scorers.