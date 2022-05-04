A good effort in the field paved the way for the victory with John Ashton taking 4-38, Chris Degnan 3-25 and Anthony Scully 3-27 as Crofton were bowled out for 122. Sohail Ahmed (46) was their top scorer.

Bretton comfortably reached their target with almost 20 overs to spare as Luke Smith hit 44 and Ashton followed up his bowling effort with 43 runs with the bat.

Streethouse have also won both of their opening games and they chased down Hundhill Hall's 177-8 to win by five wickets.

Steven Roberts (66) and Ismail Patel (46) brought them home after Patel had earlier been the pick of the Streethouse bowlers with 3-29.

Hall did well to reach the score they did after bring reduced to 66-7 before Elliott Fletcher (49no) and Sujith Nawarathne (48) led a fightback.

Despite a good bowling effort from Jack Machin (4-33), Usman Bashir (3-24) and Tokir Bashir (3-52), Nostell St Oswald could not prevent Frickley Colliery from winning their second match.

Frickley were bowled out for 180 with Kieran McIntyre's counter attacking 66 from 36 balls proving crucial in a 61-run last wicket stand. Skipper Lewis Binns also made 38.

Nostell were dismissed for 99 in their reply despite 32 from opener Tanvir Bashir and a fighting 28 down the order by Matt Longdon.

Jack Danks did most of the damage as he claimed 5-27.

Kippax won their first game in the top flight when they overcame Hooton Pagnell by 66 runs.

A superb 105, including 11 fours and a six, from Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala paved the way for the win with Shakil Khan also hitting an unbeaten 51 as Kippax made 277-9.

Hooton Pagnell were then all out for 211 with Museji Bhoola taking 4-44 and Munawar Chariwala 3-54.

Another of the promoted sides, Oulton, were bowled out for 96 to lose by 55 runs to Darton.

Only Ben Child (27) and (22) could make much impact as they replied to Darton's 155.

Child also bowled well, taking 5-55 while Joseph Sykes claimed 4-38.

Hemsworth MW and Askern Welfare were involved in a remarkable game that twisted one way then the other before finishing in a rare tie.

With Max Heritage 5-45 and Jake Taberner 3-45 Askern were bowled out for 154 after electing to bat first.

Wickets went down at regular intervals in Hemsworth's reply, but they still looked set for victory when requiring just three runs with three wickets in hand.

However, with the scores level the last wicket went down to a run out and Hemsworth had to settle for taking 10 points from the tie. Scott Latimer (46) was their top scorer.

Promoted Calder Grove are the early frontrunners in Division Two after winning their first two games.

Their latest success came as they beat Fenwick by 122 runs following a commanding batting performance.

James Davies led the way with 93, including 14 fours, while Jake Holliday hit 59 and Josh Buxton 44 as Grove totalled 273-7.

Despite 92 by James Roche Fenwick were dismissed for 151, Farrukh Sultan doing most of the damage with 6-51.

A fine knock of 90 by Danny Bullock helped Old Sharlston to continue their good start to the new season.

Bullock hit 14 fours and three sixes and support came from Jack Wisher (59) and Dale McMullan (56) as Sharlston totalled 269-5.

They then bowled their opponents out for 201 with McMullen (3-38) following his batting effort by leading the attack.

Superb bowling from Andrew Lund (6-48) paved the way for a derby victory for Knottingley Town against Glasshoughton.

Batting first, Glasshoughton were dismissed for 144 with Alex Clemo (31), Chamila Wijesinghe (25), Liam Hopton (23) and Clinton Speight (23) the chief contributors.

Jack Pugh ensured Knottingley reached their target comfortably as he smashed 12 fours in a 64-ball knock of 70. Morgan Tucker also hit 35no as Town got home with 20 overs to spare.

An unbeaten 90, including nine fours and two sixes, from Lewis Longstaff brought Whitley Bridge home for a six-wicket win at Hensall.

Hensall were kept to 205-8 after an 81-run opening stand as Tom Laffin and Matthew Daniel both took three wickets.

Sam Kent (5-24) and Rasheed Holmes (3-25) bowled Horbury Bridge to an 81-run victory over Garforth in Division Three.

Garforth were all out for 95 in reply to an innings of 176 that had included 60no from Andrew Waterson and 39 by Karen Patel.

James Brook brought Pledwick home for a six-wicket success against Streethouse seconds when he hit an unbeaten 97.

Support came from Liam Ineson (57) in an opening stand of 106, Steve Cockell (46) and Jonathan Banks (23) as Pledwick passed their opponents' 237-9 with five balls to spare.

Johnathan Nickerson hit 11 fours and a six in a top scoring 77 for Streethouse while Nigel Pinfield hit 44 and skipper Michael Tucker 42.

James Eastlake, with 5-48, was the pick of the Pledwick bowlers.

Newton Hill went down by seven wickets to Thurnscoe Institute after being bowled out for 124 with openers Tom Bilsborough (32) and Jamie Toulson (29) top scoring.

Umaad Bashir took 4-32 in vain as Hill's total proved below par.

A close game saw Notton edge out Old Sharlston seconds by two wickets.

Batting first, Sharlston made 144-8 as Colin Scattergood retired not out on 26 and wickets fell to Richard Birtwistle (4-35) and Alex Hughes (2-37).

In reply, Notton reached their target in the 41st over with Dale Crowder hitting 41 and Hughes 37. Anthony Maskill (3-32) did most to restrict them.

All-round heroics from John Pinkerton paved the way for a nine-wicket success for Allerton Bywater against Burton Salmon on Division Four.

First he took 5-21 and Phil Wood claimed 3-21 as Burton were dismissed for 111. Then he top scored with an unbeaten 51 as the target was convincingly reached in 27.2 overs. Gareth Portman also hit 32 and Dan Moor 20no.

Denby Grange were shot out for 59 to lose to Normanton St John's with only Joshua Broadhead (13) reaching double figures against an attack led by Vipin Reddy (5-17).

Normanton took only 13.2 overs to reach their target as Adnaan Rawat hit 30no and Ebrahim Patel 21no.

David Shaw took 4-17 as Ferrybridge Power Station bowled Oulton seconds out for 146 before completing a five-wicket win.

Richard Lumb (47) and Neal Patel (34) led the reply.

A century by Bailey Hopkins was the highlight of South Kirkby seconds' 186-run win over Featherstone Town.

Hopkins smashed nine sixes and 12 fours in a 90-ball knock of 131 and with Dylan Moran also hitting 60, Kirkby were able to post a big 295-6 total. Oliver Simpson took 3-70.