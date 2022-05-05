Priestley Cup highlights: Tom Brook smashes 36-ball century as Townville progress to second round

Brook, a close season signing from Huddersfield League side Scholes, smashed an incredible 12 sixes and four fours as he took just 36 balls to reach his century.

He raced to 50 from his first 22 balls then took just 14 more deliveries to reach three figures and along the way he plundered 29 runs from the 48th over, which was bowled by Will Means.

Townville scored 107 runs from the last five overs to finish on a huge 318-8 with Brook eventually reaching 104no.

Townville all-rounder Conor Harvey took two wickets and hit 25 runs off just six balls in the Priestley Cup win against Farsley.

Before Brook took centre stage, Jack Hughes (64), Harry Clewett (45) and Harry Warwick (28) had given the innings stability after the early loss of openers Jonny Booth and Abdul Wahid. There were also handy contributions from James Glynn (21) and Conor Harvey, who blasted four sixes in a six-ball 25.

Farsley had a go at taking on their big task, but were always a little behind the asking rate and were all out for 285.

Opener Chris Beech also found conditions to his liking as he hammered five sixes and 10 fours in a knock of 111 while Ryan Cooper made 71, but Townville held their nerve with skipper Hughes taking 3-62, Harvey 2-45 and Glynn 2-56.

Another century was made by opener James Van Der Merwe as his 104 helped East Ardsley to beat East Bierley by 68 runs.

He cracked 18 fours and one six as he dominated an innings that ended at 208.

Bierley were then dismissed for 140 with Scott Mullins leading the attack with 3-35 and two wickets each for Muhammad Tariq, Daanyaal Ahmed and Van Der Merwe.

Ossett crashed out at the first hurdle as they lost by 160 runs to fellow Premier Division side Pudsey St Lawrence.

With Jordan Moore taking 5-42, they were all out for 110 as Nick Connolly and George Hadfield hit 20 each, but it was hard going.

They were replying to Pudsey's 270-6, which included a contribution of 81 from Harry Cullingford.

Mubtada Akhtar, with 2-42, was Ossett's most successful bowler.

The draw for the second round of the Gordon Rigg Priestley Cup has thrown up a heavyweight clash between champions Woodlands and Pudsey St Lawrence.

Another all-Premier Division encounter sees last year’s beaten finalists Townville at home to Bankfoot.

Early Premier Division pacesetters Methley will visit Division One side Morley while Division One side East Ardsley are away to top flight opposition in Bradford & Bingley.

Second round draw:

Cleckheaton v Jer Lane

Baildon v New Farnley

Morley v Methley

Keighley v Batley

Woodlands v Pudsey St Lawrence

Bradford & Bingley v East Ardsley

Townville v Bankfoot

Hanging Heaton v Carlton