Skipper James Wolfenden leads from front in Wakefield Thornes’ return to winning ways

The skipper batted virtually throughout the Thornes innings to finish with 104 out of a total of 243-6.

It was a patient knock, but he managed to hit 11 fours and a six and most of the top order contributed along with him.

James Rhodes was next top scorer with 37 while Matty Taylor contributed 32, Matthew Jordan 26 and Joe Billings 20.

James Wolfenden hit a century in Wakefield Thornes' victory over Sheffield Collegiate.

In the Collegiate reply, a controlled and economical spell from Taylor, despite him nursing a rib injury, saw him take 1-13 from six overs to put an early squeeze on the home side while fellow opener bowler Matthew Varley also claimed an early wicket and went on to take 2-73.

It was third change bowler Brad Green who then really put the skids under the Sheffield team with 5-34 from 10 overs to ensure Thornes registered their sixth league win of the season by 61 runs, with the home team all out for 182 in the 44th over.

The result leaves the Wakefield team handily placed in third in the league as the half way stage of the season approaches.

Wakefield Thornes’ seconds could not keep the winning feeling going as they lost by nine wickets at home to Doncaster Town seconds in Division One.

A poor batting display after choosing to go in first saw them all out for just 103 with Joe Cuthbertson (29) top scoring, Adam Naz hitting 22 and only three other players reaching double figures.

Doncaster cruised to victory, losing only one wicket in reaching their target in just 18.3 overs.

Wakefield Thornes thirds’ encouraging season continued as they maintained their promotion push in Division Five of the Pontefract League with a 209-run win over Rothwell.

Saqlain Shahzad put Thornes in charge with a powerful 49-ball knock of 101 that included six sixes and 12 fours and with Imran Shafiq hitting 61, Stephen Batty 50 and Ayaz Ali Masood 42no they made 300-8 in their 40 overs.