T20 cheer for Castleford after another Yorkshire Premier League North setback

Choosing to bat first did not work out as they could only make 137-9 from their 50 overs with only Connor Hyde (40) and Jack Young (27no) making much impact against bowling led by Christopher Suddaby (4-40).

Woodhouse took their time to knock off the runs, but got home with five wickets to spare in the 43rd over, thanks largely to Christopher Bilton’s 69no.

Matthew Rees (2-33) was the pick of Castleford’s bowlers on a disappointing day all-round.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Rees was the pick of Castleford's bowlers in their league and T20 matches.

Castleford’s second team also suffered a defeat in their Division Two Ebor match at Londesborough Park.

After being put in, they were all out for 136 as the innings fell away after a promising start through Ethan Winstanley (45), Thomas Burford (29) and Gareth Boucher (25).

Ryan Turner took then 2-11, but Park reached their target with six wickets to spare.

The Yorkshire Premier League North T20 Blast brought some cheer to Castleford on Sunday as they defeated Harrogate by 29 runs.

Again they batted first, but this time made 143-4 with skipper for the day Luke Edwards leading from the front with a knock of 63 from 48 balls, including nine fours and a six. Support came from Christopher Briggs (33).