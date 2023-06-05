News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield Thornes bounce back with cup tie success as Shubham Sharma and James Rhodes lead way

​Wakefield Thornes failed to crack on from a solid start as a batting collapse led to a seven-wicket defeat to Yorkshire Southern Premier League leaders Sheffield Collegiate.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST- 2 min read

​Thornes elected to bat first and looked set for a good score when they reached 86-1 with Kieran Donnachie (34) and Joe Billings (36) going well in a half century stand for the second wicket.

But the dismissal of Donnachie, when caught and bowled by Jamie Carrington, sparked a collapse that saw nine wickets go down for 33 runs.

Only Matty Taylor (15no) of the remaining batsmen reached double figures as the Wakefield side were all out for 119.

Shubham Sharma hit a century and took two wickets in Wakefield Thornes' cup tie win.Shubham Sharma hit a century and took two wickets in Wakefield Thornes' cup tie win.
Sheffield lost an early wicket in their reply, but sailed home.

Thornes bounced back 24 hours later with a 48-run win in a second round K3 Dental Cup tie against Driffield Town.

A 217-run fourth wicket stand between Shubham Sharma and James Rhodes set them on the way to a quarter-final place.

Sharma smashed five sixes and 14 fours in a knock of 131 while Rhodes cracked 11 fours and a six in his 81 as the pair scored the bulk of the runs in a 286-6 score.

Driffield were then kept to 238-9 in their reply, Taylor taking 4-40, Brad Green 2-66 and Sharma following up his batting exploits with 2-28.

Shubham Sharma stars as Wakefield Thornes return to winning ways

Wakefield Thornes’ seconds climbed the YSPL Division One table with a convincing eight-wicket success against Sheffield United.

A fine effort in the field paved the way for the victory with United dismissed for 94. Rob Stephenson led the attack with 4-24 from 15 overs while Junaid Yousaf, Jamie Howarth and Adam Naz took two wickets each.

Thornes were then guided home for their comfortable win as opener Arsh Gupta hit an unbeaten 65, including 11 boundaries in his 62-ball innings.

