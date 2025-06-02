Wakefield Thornes hit back with cup success after first league defeat
Brad Green’s 4-13, along with two wickets each for opening bowlers Charlie Bourne and Matt Taylor saw Knaresborough dismissed for only 104 to fall 98 runs of their DLS target.
In a game hit by rain Thornes had made 207-9 in the 30 overs they were allowed, with Dylan Hurst taking the starring role in hitting 60 from 39 balls, including three sixes and six fours.
Openers James Rhodes (30) and Kieran Donnachie (20) gave them a decent start while Jacob Rhodes also contributed 29.
A day earlier an uncharacteristic poor batting display led to Thornes losing their 100 per cent record in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League.
After winning their first six league matches the seventh proved tricky as they were put in by Cawthorne and skittled out for 88.
Jacob Rhodes (22) top scored against an attack that saw Syed Hassan, Mustafa Shinwari and Rizwan Sadiq all take three wickets.
Cawthorne lost three wickets in their reply, but reached their small target in 21.2 overs.
