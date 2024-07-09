Wakefield Thornes reach Heavy Woollen Cup final after star turns by Kieran Donnachie and Brad Green
Thornes will now play holders New Farnley in the final, to be played at Honley CC on Sunday, August 4.
In their semi-final their decision to bat first paid off as they piled up a big 306-6 in their 50 overs.
Opener Donnachie led the way as he hit 13 fours in a knock of 115. Chief support came from Jawad Akhtar (56) and James Wolfenden (50) while Joe Billings weighed in with 33 and Dylan Hurst 26.
Woodhouse reached 71-1 in their reply before their innings gradually subsided and they were all out for 196 to fall 110 runs short with Green taking 5-54.
In a great weekend for Thornes they were also successful in their Yorkshire Southern Premier League match at Sheffield Collegiate.
The 19-run success kept them in the title hunt as they only sit four points behind leaders Tickhill.
Wakefield recovered from losing two early wickets to post a 188-9 score from a reduced 48 overs.
Billings top scored with 43 while Wolfenden hit 42, Akhtar 35 and Hurst 27.
Collegiate looked well set to reach their target when they stood on 96-1 in their reply, but after Shaaiq Choudhry was dismissed for 50 and Abdul Faseeh for 74 they fell behind the asking rate and ended on 171-8.
Sijomon Joseph did most to restrict them with 3-45.