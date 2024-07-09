Wakefield Thornes reach Heavy Woollen Cup final after star turns by Kieran Donnachie and Brad Green

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kieran Donnachie’s century and a five-wicket haul from Brad Green helped Wakefield Thornes reach the Solly Sports Heavy Woollen Cup final with an impressive win over Woodhouse Grange.

Thornes will now play holders New Farnley in the final, to be played at Honley CC on Sunday, August 4.

In their semi-final their decision to bat first paid off as they piled up a big 306-6 in their 50 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opener Donnachie led the way as he hit 13 fours in a knock of 115. Chief support came from Jawad Akhtar (56) and James Wolfenden (50) while Joe Billings weighed in with 33 and Dylan Hurst 26.

Kieran Donnachie hit a superb century in Wakefield Thornes' Heavy Woollen Cup semi-final victory. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Woodhouse reached 71-1 in their reply before their innings gradually subsided and they were all out for 196 to fall 110 runs short with Green taking 5-54.

In a great weekend for Thornes they were also successful in their Yorkshire Southern Premier League match at Sheffield Collegiate.

The 19-run success kept them in the title hunt as they only sit four points behind leaders Tickhill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield recovered from losing two early wickets to post a 188-9 score from a reduced 48 overs.

Billings top scored with 43 while Wolfenden hit 42, Akhtar 35 and Hurst 27.

Collegiate looked well set to reach their target when they stood on 96-1 in their reply, but after Shaaiq Choudhry was dismissed for 50 and Abdul Faseeh for 74 they fell behind the asking rate and ended on 171-8.