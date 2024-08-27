Wakefield Thornes win thriller but mixed fortunes for them in Yorkshire Southern Premier League
After Saturday saw them win a thriller at Whitley Hall they lost by 37 runs at home to Sheffield Collegiate a day later.
It all left Thornes 20 points behind leaders Cleethorpes and four behind second-placed Tickhill with three games remaining.
The first of the games turned into a classic as the Wakefield side chased Whitley Hall’s 218 and after a solid start as James Rhodes (45) and Joe Billings (41) took them to 96-1 they lost their way and looked in trouble at 148-7.
However, Greg Wadsworth (22no), Brad Green (21) and Junaid Yousaf (12) dug them out of trouble as they squeezed home with one wicket to spare.
In Hall’s innings Matty Taylor had taken 4-44 and Freddie Egleston 3-44.
It was a similar run chase in Sunday’s game after Sheffield Collegiate posted a 204 total with Egleston in fine form again, taking 5-42, and being backed up by Junaid Yousaf (3-28).
Thornes were soon reduced to 14-2 in their reply and although Billings (38), Green (25) and Taylor (20) produced battling efforts they were all out for 167.
