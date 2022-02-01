10 action pictures from Emley AFC's key win over Albion Sports

The Pewits were up against Albion Sports in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League and came up with a vital 2-0 win to move eight points clear of the relegation zone.
Both goals were scored by striker George Doyle, the second with a spectacular long range strike. For more on the game see Thursday's edition of the Wakefield Express.
Players go through their introductions before the Albion Sports - Emley AFC game. Picture: Mark Parsons
Emley captain Tom Claisse puts the ball on the centre spot ready to kick off. Picture: Mark Parsons
James Ngoe powers forward on attack for Emley against Albion Sports. Picture: Mark Parsons
Jimmy Eyles tries to get free as Emley attack Albion Sports. Picture: Mark Parsons