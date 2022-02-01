Emley players celebrate with goal scorer George Doyle. Picture: Mark Parsons

10 action pictures from Emley AFC's key win over Albion Sports

Here's this week's picture gallery featuring action from Emley AFC's latest game.

By Tony Harber
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 3:07 pm

The Pewits were up against Albion Sports in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League and came up with a vital 2-0 win to move eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Both goals were scored by striker George Doyle, the second with a spectacular long range strike. For more on the game see Thursday's edition of the Wakefield Express.

Players go through their introductions before the Albion Sports - Emley AFC game. Picture: Mark Parsons

Emley captain Tom Claisse puts the ball on the centre spot ready to kick off. Picture: Mark Parsons

James Ngoe powers forward on attack for Emley against Albion Sports. Picture: Mark Parsons

Jimmy Eyles tries to get free as Emley attack Albion Sports. Picture: Mark Parsons

Emley AFCPremier Division
