Ash Downing bags hat-trick in promising Premiership One start for WYCO Athletic

Hat-trick hero Ash Downing scored all three WYCO Athletic goals in their opening draw with reigning Premiership One champions AFC Royal.

The newly named WYCO Athletic team made an encouraging start to life in Premiership One of the Wakefield Sunday League as they shared the points in a six-goal thriller with reigning champions AFC Royal.

WYCO fought from 2-0 down to surge into a 3-2 lead only to be pegged back again with the game ending 3-3.

Lewis Hall prodded home following a good delivery from a free-kick to open the scoring and Marcus Goodwin kept his cool to slot home in a one-on-one with keeper Will Rushforth.

WYCO were given a lifeline at the start of the second half when Royal conceded a penalty and Ash Downing stepped up to put aside his poor finishing from the first half as he slotted home a well struck spot kick.

Hammad Ali scored twice in Wakefield Athletic's 5-2 away defeat at the hands of Fryston AFC in Premiership One.

Soon after Downing doubled his tally as he latched onto a well won header by Dom Taylor to poke home.

He then completed his hat-trick with a thunderous strike from the edge of the area for a magic goal of the highest quality to give WYCO a 3-2 lead.

But immediately from the restart Royal’s Danny Bell was clever enough to notice the WYCO keeper was too far off his line and perfectly placed a shot from 45 yards out just under the crossbar to make it 3-3.

Both teams had chances to win the game and hit the woodwork, but a draw was a fair result.

Wakefield Athletic B debutants and goal scorers Thomas Macrow (left) and Rhys Edwards against Forty Two FC in Championship Two.

The Octane man of the match was shared by Downing, Jacob Marsh and Luke Barraclough.

Wakefield Athletic’s first team lost their opening Premiership One game 5-2 at Fryston AFC after being forced into a late reshuffle with the non-appearance of goalkeeper Brett Billingham.

Leading marksman Danny Young volunteered to play in goal and concede three times in the first half with Oguejiofor Chimaraoke, Jamie Rollinson and Joe Willock netting.

A more competitive second period saw both teams score two goals each. Hammad Ali blocked the home keeper’s attempted clearance before controlling and firing home, but a minute later an own goal by defender Luke Maw saw Fryston make it 4-1.

Lone goal scorer for Wakefield Athletic C Lucas Moorhouse in their loss at Flockton Reserves in Championship Three.

They added a fifth through Joe Fort with Athletic getting a consolation with Ali dinking the ball over the keeper.

The Procrete man of the match was shared by Ali, Edrissa Konateh and Tatenda Manhopi.

A fine hat-trick from Jordan Boam helped a youthful Forty Two FC to inflict a 6-2 defeat on Wakefield Athletic B in a Championship Two game.

Forty Two FC, with a core of players from the Rothwell Juniors set-up, went four up through Jolyon Pye, Boam (two) and Dam O'Malley before Athletic replied with a header by debutant Rhys Edwards following a fine cross by fellow debutant Thomas Macrow.

Athletic pulled another goal back with Macrow’s blistering low drive. But the visitors had the last word with Boam’s penalty and O’Malley’s late strike.

The BespokeRugs.com man of the match went to Mustapha Konatech, Macrow and Josh Hemmingway.

Debutant Wakefield Athletic C suffered a 5-1 away defeat at Flockton Reserves in Championship Three as Lucas Moorhouse scored their only goal.

Ciaran Clarke, Charlie Gaunt, George Haigh, Sdam Parr and Lewis Reed were on target for Flockton.

The Procrete man of the match award went to Moorhouse, Callum Kilan and Chris ‘George’ Crawshaw.