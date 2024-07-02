Big crowd sees Emley take on Huddersfield Town in first pre-season game for Michael Duff

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​Emley's first pre-season warm up game ended in a 5-0 defeat to a strong Huddersfield Town in Michael Duff's first game in charge of the League One side.

Although the scoreline went against Emley, there was lots of positives for the home fans in a huge 1,657 crowd at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground as the preparations for the return to the Northern Premier League began, writes Martin Eastwood.

Both sides named strong starting line-ups, with Town fielding three separate teams in a game which was played in three, 30-minute periods.

The full-time professional outfit started strongly and had most of the ball, a testing shot flew wide within two minutes as Town dominated the first 20 minutes, but Emley’s defence stood firm, turning away crosses and getting a foot in when it mattered.

Joe Clegg went close to scoring for Emley in their pre-season friendly against Huddersfield Town. Picture: Mark Parsons

The deadlock was broken on 17 minutes as Jaheim Headley found a bit of space in a packed area to poke home the opener.

But Emley were then on the attack and newcomer Luke Parkin forced Town keeper Chris Maxwell into tipping a shot around the post.

Maxwell was called into action again not long after as Emley found some joy in attack, Joe Clegg's snapshot being saved by the Terriers keeper.

Football League referee Bobby Madley blew for the end of the first period, with Emley more than holding their own as Town transitioned their entire team.

Huddersfield soon got into their stride and pushed Emley back, but Sam Pashley's last-ditch clearance denied Sorba Thomas.

It should have been 2-0 a few minutes later but after a well worked move, Danny Ward blazed a well placed cross over the Shed roof and into the car park, much to the amusement of the Emley fans behind that goal.

On 45 minutes, Town did find their second goal. Dec Lambton made a good initial block before Pat Jones fired home.

Emley made changes themselves at "half time", Baldwin, Metcalfe, Keita, Kenny, Walshaw, and Lawrence replaced Hardaker, Hogg, Curtis, Clegg, Parkin and Haigh.

Metcalfe and Keita combined as Emley looked to get one back, but the danger was cleared by the defence. Three minutes later Town made it 3-0 after the ball was lost in midfield and David Kasumu slotted past Lambton as the professionals looked to wrap the game up, which they duly did just a minute later as Ben Wiles fired home.

On 60 minutes, a third team change came for Town as they looked to give all their players a 30-minute run out. Clegg and Hardaker came back on for Emley, replacing the impressive Sheppard and Cowgill and Qasim gave way to Adam Mirza.

Emley fans were cheering on 72 minutes as good play down the right saw Walshaw play in Keita who thought he had got their first goal, but an offside flag put paid to any celebrations.

At the other end, Lambton had to be on his toes to deny Town a fifth through a good header.

Emley then enjoyed a few minutes attacking the Warburton end goal. First, Keita slammed a shot well over and then Donae Lawrence fizzed a low shot across goal that was claimed by Town's third keeper Jacob Chapman.

With the game winding down, Town were denied again by a stunning save by Lambton as he palmed a blistering shot over the bar, but the Terriers had the final say in the last minute as Tyreece Simpson rounded off the scoring with a neat turn and tidy finish into the bottom corner.

And so, it was Huddersfield Town who took the spoils in this first friendly of the campaign, but Emley showed glimpses of what they could possibly do and now welcome Bury to the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground tonight (Tuesday).