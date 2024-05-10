NCE Premier champions Emley miss out on league and cup double after losing to Parkgate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​gh

​The Pewits’ season ended disappointingly in Scunthorpe as they were beaten 3-0 by NCE Division One champions Parkgate to be unable to do the double, writes Martin Eastwood.

Parkgate were the better side on the night and deservedly won a double themselves after winning the first division title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It did not help Emley's preparation that their league season ended a month earlier and they had only played two games since then, both in this competition.

Skipper Alex Metcalfe leads the Em;ey team out fot the NCE League Cup final at Scunthorpe United's Glanford Park. Pictures: Mark Parsons

Parkgate, having had a fixture backlog, had played 11 games in that time and it certainly showed, they looked match fitter, sharper, quicker, stronger and played with the enthusiasm and confidence of a team that had powered their way to the title and looked eager to carry that on.

Emley had their moments but they were few and far between, Parkgate snuffing out most of the early attacks.

Iyrwah Gooden was finding a bit of space down Emley's left and it was a foul on him that saw their first real chance, the free-kick being floated in by Alex Metcalfe not being cleared with James Walshaw and Ruben Jerome both failing to get decent touches to turn the ball goalward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pewits, playing in home claret and blue and against a backdrop of claret and blue seats and backed by their usual noisy contingent, were starting to get a foothold in the game, but they could not find a breakthrough, another free-kick by Ross Hardaker this time saw Charlie Barks head over.

Emley forward Iyrwah Gooden takes on a Parkgate defender.

Parkgate were playing some decent football and causing problems all over the pitch but Emley's defence held firm and protected keeper Lambton well.

Walshaw forced a save before Parkgate seemed to pick up some energy bars and with Emley unable to clear Lambton had to make a superb close range save.

Just a minute later, another chance for the first division champions, but this time Lambton was happy to see the shot roll wide, however, it would be third time lucky for Parkgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again, Emley failed to clear their lines and were pushed back deep, the ball found its way to Whitfield on half way who surged forward and unleashed a shot from distance that Lambton could not deal with.

Joe Kenny battles to win a header for Emley.

Emley looked for an immediate response, but after a good move right to left Tom Haigh's shot dipped the wrong side of the post.

Emley's fans were right behind them at the start of the second half and were not far off celebrating as good play by Jerome set up Walshaw whose footwork and then shot forced a corner. From it Barks headed wide.

Further good play by Gooden created another opportunity and Jerome's shot looked like it would be his 40th goal of the season, but somehow the Parkgate defence cleared it from almost under the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the next attack, Walshaw headed over from a free-kick while Parkgate had an effort cleared almost off the line.

Jack Cowgill gets a header in for Emley.

Both teams made changes as the long season was starting to take its toll, Joe Clegg replaced Haigh and Nathan Curtis replaced James Walshaw, Parkgate also made substitutions and looked like they were winning the energy battle again.

That certainly proved the case in the last 20 minutes, Emley looked out on their feet, but Parkgate's youthful exuberance paid off, a corner being headed in beyond the desperate attempt of Lambton to make it 2-0.

Emley tried manfully to find a way back, but were shut down by a resolute Parkgate defenceand the South Yorkshire side continued to look dangerous in attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With five minutes left they sealed the deal. Following a quick break that split the Emley defence, substitute Guest picked the ball up and slammed a shot beyond Lambton into the bottom corner to put the final beyond the Pewits.

Emley almost got one back, but were denied by a good save by the keeper.

Parkgate were then happy to see the game out as Emley looked deflated and well beaten.