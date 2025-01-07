Derby day heroics help Wakefield AFC to make winning start to 2025 in 'six-pointer' with Horbury Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The freezing weather was not enough to curtail NCE Division One’s hottest game of the season, as Wakefield AFC’s trip to Horbury Town was one of the few games to go ahead and attracted the biggest crowd in the league this season.

With 545 fans in attendance it felt like a massive game and it could have a big impact in the promotion race as Wakefield moved up from seventh to fifth with a 1-0 win over the leaders to move within 15 points of them with four games in hand, writes Austin Ainsworth.

The occasion had the feel of a real “six pointer” prior to kick-off; Wakefield knowing that a win would put them right back in the mix should they also make good use of their games in hand, while Horbury probably viewed the game as a chance to further cement their position as heavy favourites for the league title.

Wakefield manager Steve Bodle made just one change to the side that drew 0-0 with Harrogate Railway last time out – a result that saw their nine match winning run come to an end – with Nana Nyarko coming in at left-back for Callum Charlton in a strong looking Wakefield side that remained largely unchanged from the team responsible for a 10 match unbeaten run in the league.

Wakefield AFC match winner against Horbury Town Curtis Morrison. Picture: Steve Biltcliffe

The hosts made a fast start and were immediately in on the left wing, with Abdou Bojang’s shot at the near post well blocked by keeper Owen Evans.

Further chances followed for Horbury with Evans and the defensive pairing of Chris Salt and captain Brad McGowan kept busy.

The two looked every bit as imperious as in recent games, with Salt laying down an early marker with a crunching tackle on ex-Wakey star Billy Mole.

Horbury just edged a finely balanced, competitive first half, but could find no way through Wakefield, who had fewer, but better quality chances on goal.

The first came after 11 minutes and saw them take the lead through winger Curtis Morrison, who scored his third goal in four games since joining the club.

Nyarko launched a long throw-in from the left on to the head of striker Shay Evans-Booth. He nodded the ball over to the back post where Morrison controlled first with his knee and then with his left foot to open up the space for an exquisite, curling shot up into the far corner of the goal.

An increasingly feisty contest became end-to-end as the half wore on, and Horbury had chances to equalise towards the half-hour mark, first with a skied volley, and then when a good counter-attack saw Sam Kyeremeh run in on goal, only for the ball to bobble up as he shot – the poor connection allowing Evans to make another good save.

It was Wakefield, however, despite Horbury looking the more productive side, who had the best chance to score again before half-time as Jaydan Sandhu raced through only for the ball to come off the inside of the post, trickle across the line and then come back out off the other upright.

Town were even more front-footed in a second half which started much the same way as the first did. Gibril Bojang raced down the right wing and glided past substitute Kenan McKenzie-Grey to cut in to the box. He then knocked the ball past the covering McGowan, who put in a robust challenge to ease him out of the way for the ball to roll into the path of Evans.

Appeals for a penalty fell on deaf ears with the referee unmoved and the visitors got the rub of the green with the contentious decision.

Morgan James entered the fray for Wakefield in place of winger Callum Brooks, with Bodle shifting his side to a compact, 4-2-2-2 formation to aid in their rearguard action.

The shift did also provide an outlet, with Morrison moving up front, alongside Evans-Booth; a change that did see a momentary shift in momentum.

One of those moments saw a good chance on the hour mark for Evans-Booth. He raced on to a pass down the left and ingeniously slid in to get his foot to the ball first and execute a lob over the goalkeeper all in one motion – the effort going just over.

The hosts came back at Wakefield, though, and should have equalised following a free-kick from the right when the ball in was knocked down to top scorer James Cusworth on the six-yard line, but he was unusually profligate in front of goal as he sliced his half-volley wide.

Horbury then had a succession of attempts on goal, with Evans eventually stretching to tip a looping header just wide.

He saved his best for the end of the game, though, when, two minutes from time, Horbury’s Bojang turned on to his left foot from the right edge of the box and curled a shot towards goal, only for Evans to backtrack and get a stretching fingertip to divert the ball over.

Substitute Kiyani Morris was unable to take two late chances for Wakefield, but they saw out the game to record their narrow win.

For Town it was their third defeat in their last five league games, a mini dip in form that may well give Wakefield and others hope of catching them. But they played their part in a good advert for football at this level.

The start of 2025 could hardly have gone better for Wakefield and manager Bodle. He lost just two league games in the entirety of 2024 and, with performances such as this one, it seems old habits die hard.

Since the arrival of Bodle and assistant manager Lee Needham, Wakefield are proving a tough nut to crack.

In their statement win over Horbury every player did their job. Salt and Brad McGowan were all-but unbeatable at the back and, on the occasions Horbury did break through, keeper Evans pulled off excellent saves to earn what is his seventh clean sheet of the season and Wakefield’s 10th overall – five of those shut-outs coming in the six games since the partnership of Salt and McGowan was formed.

All of that bodes well for the remainder of the season, with a solid foundation to support what is still one of the most exciting and potent attacks in the league.

Wakefield are proving they can win in different ways and whichever way it is, they will hope to do so again when they return to action on Saturday at home to Ilkley Town.