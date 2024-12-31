Wakefield AFC draw a blank against Harrogate Railway Athletic in final game of 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield AFC welcomed Harrogate Railway Athletic to the Millennium Stadium for their final NCE Division One game of 2024 and held onto their long unbeaten run, but were disappointed to be held to a draw.

After a turbulent year that has seen two permanent managerial changes, a change of home ground and a raft of player-ins and outs, Wakefield have finally hit their stride in the last two months and their only New Year’s resolution would be to maintain their recent level of performance and results, writes Austin Ainsworth.

Harrogate, despite languishing in 13th place prior to kick-off, probably still remained Wakefield’s last choice of opposition if the Falcons were to achieve what would have been their 10th league win in succession; four losses in five previous matches against Harrogate enough to ensure the visitors arrived with the title of “bogey side” well and truly earned.

Wakefield manager Steve Bodle saw no need to tweak a winning side after nine successive league wins, with the only change seeing Owen Evans back in goal following the serving of his suspension.

In a game nestled in the disorienting period between Christmas and New Year, the festive distraction and lack of training manifested themselves in a drab first half. Wakefield seemed more affected and made a noticeably slow start in a half in which Harrogate were first to almost every ball.

The visitors could have taken the lead after 14 minutes when a fierce, deflected shot fell to their man on the edge of the six-yard box. The returning Evans did excellently to remain big, as he thwarted the gilt-edged chance at his near post.

Wakefield were limited to half chances, with Callum Brooks – who, with four goals and four assists so far, averages a goal-involvement a game – went closest when his header at the back post was easily cleared midway through the half.

If either side was deserving of a lead at half-time it was Harrogate, and they nearly had it just before the whistle when their right-winger – who appeared to be one of the very few players to have faced Wakefield capable of striking fear into left-back Callum Charlton – glided away from the full-back, moving the ball inside onto his left foot before drilling a shot towards goal that was well saved by Evans.

The score remained level at the break and Bodle evidently used the time well to inspire a shift in his side. The second half was the exact opposite of the first, with Wakefield on the front foot, dominating proceedings and looking the likeliest of the two sides to score.

Their best chance to do so came on the hour mark when Jaydan Sandhu – kept unusually quiet by a robust Harrogate side until then – picked out the run of striker Shay Evans-Booth with an exquisite pass. The latter ran in on goal from the left and, with the angle closing, could only direct his shot off the outside of the near post.

Kiyani Morris, with his three game suspension also served, replaced Sandhu minutes later and did have a positive effect on proceedings. He was unfortunate when a Brooks cross from the left dropped to him in the box, but his attempted shot was fluffed, thanks probably to the bobbly Featherstone pitch.

There was no doubt that Wakefield were the better side in the second period, with Scott Smith adding another dynamic, stand-out performance to the ever-growing list and right-back Aaron Pilkington snappy in defence and silky in attack. But, the game seemed destined to finish 0-0, despite further half-chances for the hosts from close range that were excellently defended by a resolute Harrogate side.

And, as the clock ticked to the end of the 90 minutes, a succession of Harrogate corners left the Wakefield portion of the bumper crowd of 478 nervous as to a late sucker-punch. Ultimately, the match did indeed finish goalless with the points shared – a result that, based on the contrast in the two halves, was arguably a fair one.

Although it is ultimately two points dropped for Wakefield, given their ambition of winning every game, the draw still brings positives. Firstly, it ensures Wakefield remain unbeaten in 10 league games and secondly, for a side that historically had a habit of going on to lose close fought battles such as this one, it shows the progression of Bodle’s Wakefield in to a resilient, focussed and hard to beat side.

Wakefield, now seventh in the league, now have a week to wait until their first game of 2025, which sees them travel to table-toppers Horbury Town for what is both sides’ biggest game of the season. The hotly anticipated fixture, which is sure to be well attended, takes place on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.