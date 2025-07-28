Display dedicated to Lionesses' incredible Euros final win put up in Wakefield

Kirsty Smith has created a special display dedicated to the Lionesses.

England faced off against Spain in the UEFA European Women's Championship last night (Sunday), beating the current world-champions in a tense 3-1 penalty shoot out.

After a goal from Spain in the first-half, Alessia Russo equalised the game in the 57th minute.

It was then drawn out into extra time before the Lionesses secured the title for the second consecutive time in penalties.

Kirsty Smith created the display at Wakefield boat yard, across from the Hepworth Gallery, to celebrate the Euro winners.

"We have made this for the girls and are so happy they won,” Kirsty explained.

The Lionesses are the first England team to defend a major tournament title and it was the first time an England team has won a major trophy abroad.