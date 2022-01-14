Doncaster Rovers defender makes loan move to Frickley Athletic
Frickley Athletic have bolstered their defensive ranks with the loan signing of Bobby Faulkner from Doncaster Rovers.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 2:38 pm
Faulkner joins on a one-month youth loan as he continues his professional development. He signed professional terms at Rovers in November 2021 and has been named on the bench for several first team games.
A statement on the Frickley Athletic website said: "We would like to thank everyone at Doncaster for their cooperation with this signing."
The Blues visit Pickering Town in the Northern Premier East League on Saturday.