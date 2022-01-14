Doncaster Rovers defender makes loan move to Frickley Athletic

Frickley Athletic have bolstered their defensive ranks with the loan signing of Bobby Faulkner from Doncaster Rovers.

By Mark Berry
Friday, 14th January 2022, 2:38 pm
Frickley Athletic news

Faulkner joins on a one-month youth loan as he continues his professional development. He signed professional terms at Rovers in November 2021 and has been named on the bench for several first team games.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A statement on the Frickley Athletic website said: "We would like to thank everyone at Doncaster for their cooperation with this signing."

The Blues visit Pickering Town in the Northern Premier East League on Saturday.

Frickley AthleticDoncaster RoversDoncasterThe Blues