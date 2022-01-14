Frickley Athletic news

Faulkner joins on a one-month youth loan as he continues his professional development. He signed professional terms at Rovers in November 2021 and has been named on the bench for several first team games.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement on the Frickley Athletic website said: "We would like to thank everyone at Doncaster for their cooperation with this signing."