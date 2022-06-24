Durkar Devils junior football gala proves a big success

About 100 children were in junior football action at Newmillerdam on Sunday in a tournament organised by Durkar Devils.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 24th June 2022, 8:00 am

The U7 gala at Durkar Devils’ ground at Slack Lane, proved a big success and involved the hosts along with teams from Redfearns, Hall Green, Athersley Rec, Ryhill, Pinfold Pumas and Hemsworth.

Durkar were wearing their brand new kit for the first time, ready for starting the new season in September, after generous sponsorship from local company Stronglife Care.

The competing sides were split into A teams and B teams, dependent on ability.

Durkar Devils gala winners Hall Green (black and white striped kit) and Redfearns (blue).

Durkar fielded two teams in each group and both reached the semi-finals where they were involved in close matches only to miss out on finals in agonising fashion after losing penalty shoot-outs.

Winners in the A team league were Hall Green and victorious in the B team league were Redfearns.

Durkar Devils U7s' two teams line-up for their gala in new kits, which have been sponsored by Stronglife Care.
Action from Durkar Devils U7s' gala sees hosts Durkar up against Hall Green.
A Durkar Devils U7s player celebrates scoring a goal.
Redfearns in action on their way to success in the Durkar Devils Gala.