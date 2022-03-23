Emley go top 10 after making it eight wins from nine with success at Goole

Emley AFC manager Richard Tracey was pleased with the way his team controlled territory once they went ahead at Goole. Picture: Mark Parsons

The Pewits made it four wins on the trot and eight from their last nine matches thanks to a goal in each half from Thomas Cadzow and George Doyle.

They are now up to tenth in the table and in their current form will take some stopping from finishing even higher in their first season at this level.

Emley were not at their best in the first half and were tested early on, but controlled the game well enough following Cadzow's opening goal which marked his return from a loan spell with Worsbrough Bridge.

"I would not have said we were going to be as comfortable as looked after the first 20 minutes," said manager Richard Tracey.

"We didn't get out of our half really, not that they hurt us.

"Once we got 1-0 up we controlled, I wouldn't say the game, but certainly the territory."

Emley are next at home to mid-table Silsden this Saturday when it is Non League Day and will be marked by an offer that allows season ticket holders to bring a friend for free.

"It will be a tough game," said Tracey.

"They've got pace up front in Jack Normanton and they've signed Anthony Brown, who's been playing at Mossley this year, who's a big, physical presence.