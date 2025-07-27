Emley handed home start and finish in new NPL East season

Emley supporters will be hoping for more celebrations like this in the upcoming season.

Emley AFC supporters are beginning to plan their journeys ahead and anticipate their favourite matches after the 2025/26 Northern Premier League Division One East fixture list has been confirmed.

After some fantastic recent seasons involving the Emley team, which has been on the up and up, the new campaign promises more excitement from August to April.

The Pewits begin the season with an all-Yorkshire game at home to Silsden on Saturday, August 9 and quickly follow-up with a trip to Bradford (Park Avenue) to play another West Yorkshire derby just three days later.

Home matches against Lincoln United (August 19) and Garforth Town (August 25) provide opportunities to get points on the board early as the side looks to make the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground a fortress.

Emley’s first long distance challenge comes on August 30 with an away day to North Ferriby signalling the first of several cross county excursions.

This season sees Emley have to travel on some of the longest journeys in the league with Blyth Town (September 20) and Blyth Spartans (October 18) both requiring a 215-mile trek north to the Northumberland coast.

Dunston UTS (November 15) and Newton Aycliffe (November 22) also represent 200 plus mile round trips.

Another distance test comes with a journey to Consett on January 24, another club based in County Durham.

Despite the mileage, these matches offer a chance for Emley’s travelling fans to showcase what has become outstanding support across the north.

October could prove pivotal for the team’s season. The team hosts Ashington, Matlock Town and Bishop Auckland all within two weeks, a trio of competitive fixtures at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground, where home form will be crucial to their league ambitions.

Christmas brings a West Yorkshire derby at Garforth Town on Boxing Day while Emley will host their own derby game on New Year’s Day, with a great atmosphere guaranteed as they take on Ossett United.

Emley finish the league season as they started it, at home, when they take on Newton Aycliffe.

Emley’s 2025-26 NPL East fixtures are:

AUGUST

Sat 9 Silsden H

Tue 12 Bradford (Park Avenue) A

Tue 19 Lincoln United H

Sat 23 Redcar Athletic A

Mon 25 Garforth Town H

Sat 30 North Ferriby A

SEPTEMBER

Sat 13 Grimsby Borough H

Sat 20 Blyth Town A

Sat 27 Consett H

OCTOBER

Sat 4 Hallam A

Wed 8 Brighouse Town A

Sat 11 Ashington H

Tue 14 Matlock Town H

Sat 18 Blyth Spartans A

Sat 25 Bishop Auckland H

NOVEMBER

Sat 1 Heaton Stannington A

Sat 8 Bridlington Town H

Sat 15 Dunston A

Sat 22 Newton Aycliffe A

Sat 29 Pontefract Collieries H

DECEMBER

Sat 6 Grimsby Borough A

Sat 13 Blyth Town H

Sat 20 Bradford (Park Avenue) H

Fri 26 Garforth Town A

JANUARY

Thu 1 Ossett United H

Sat 10 Silsden A

Sat 17 Hallam H

Sat 24 Consett A

Sat 31 Brighouse Town H

FEBRUARY

Sat 7 Ashington A

Sat 14 Blyth Spartans H

Sat 21 Matlock Town A

Sat 28 Dunston H

MARCH

Sat 7 Bishop Auckland A

Sat 14 Heaton Stannington H

Sat 21 Bridlington Town A

Sat 28 Lincoln United A

APRIL

Sat 4 Redcar Athletic H

Mon 6 Ossett United A

Sat 11 North Ferriby H

Sat 18 Pontefract Collieries A

Sat 25 Apr Newton Aycliffe H