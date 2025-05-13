Emley look back with pride at impressive return to Northern Premier League

Amir Berchil took home two of Emley AFC's player of the year awards. Picture: Mark Parsons

Emley AFC looked back on a fine campaign just finished when players and volunteers gathered for an end of season celebration.

The club missed out on promotion when losing in the NPL East play-offs, but could rightly be proud of their fifth place finish on their much-anticipated return to the Northern Premier League after a 20-year absence.

From the first kick to the final whistle of the play-off semi-final at Dunston, it was a thrilling season that exceeded all expectations. The Pewits did not just compete, they showed they belong at this level.

On and off the pitch the club has been a worthy member of the NPL. Performances on the pitch are just one way they demonstrated that. But there is everything off the field too.

At home, attendances continued to rise and Emley came second in the attendance table. The quality of the matchday experience and the work of the club’s volunteers was also rewarded with the highest ever satisfaction score for an NPL club from the Fan Experience Company.

The Pewits have een an asset to the league on the road too where their superb following topped the away attendance table.

It was with this backdrop that the annual awards presentation took place with some worthy winners including a special award for 200 Emley AFC appearances for captain Alex Metcalfe.

Emley manager Richard Tracey presented the manager’s player of the year award to defender Jack Cowgill.

Players’ player of the year, who took home the Roger Wood Memorial Shield given in memory of long-term club member Roger Wood, who passed away recently, was forward Amir Berchil who was a great addition at Emley last season.

Roger’s son, Matthew, was there to present the award to its first recipient, the skilful crowd pleasing Berchil.

Supporters’ player of the year, who received the Trevor Curtis Trophy, was also Berchil.

Trevor’s friend and long-term Emley volunteer Nigel Wakefield presented the award to a player who received a record amount of results in the annual vote.

Richard Tracey and his management team are now working on retaining players and improving the squad further. Pre-season friendlies are also being planned and will be announced shortly.

Emley’s match day ops team are working on feedback from supporters and the Fan Experience Company to further improve the match day experience ready for the new season. This will include opportunities for fans to give the club feedback more easily and there is also a plan to renew and upgrade the PA system.

The club is redoubling efforts on the commercial side and they have started installing new spaces to increase matchday hospitality capacity. This will also see the introduction of a dedicated club shop.

A project to increase the size of the away changing room will be completed in the coming weeks.

Pitch maintenance has already started with RMP Groundcare determined to maintain the highest standard possible of playing surface while the Tuesday Club volunteers are working through a long list of tasks to maintain and improve the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground. Emley have recently advertised for two volunteer roles that have the wider footballing and local community at their core to help them strengthen the connection to existing partners and develop new ones too as they are looking to appoint a club partnerships manager and a club community manager.