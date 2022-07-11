Exciting young prospect Danny Wassell returns to Ossett from Sheffield Wednesday

United have confirmed that they have signed young attacking midfielder Danny Wassell from Sheffield Wednesday.

Danny will be familiar to some Ingfield regulars as he started his footballing career at Ossett Town Juniors as a five-year-old before joining Sheffield Wednesday at the age of 15.

On his return to Ossett, manager Colliver said: “Dan is an exciting, young prospect.

Young attacking midfielder Danny Wassell is pictured with Ossett United joint manager Jas Colliver after signing from Sheffield Wednesday.

“He’s just been released by Sheffield Wednesday, where he’s had experience of under 18s and 23s.

“Dan’s had some bad injuries which has hindered his development a little, but he got himself fit and continued to impress and was unfortunate not to get a new deal at Hillsborough.

“He will come in, play, and kick on again. As a local lad who played for Ossett Town Juniors it also shows there is a pathway for young local talent too.”

Jonny Hey was Dan’s age group manager at Ossett Town Juniors and he cannot wait to see him play for United, adding: “Danny Wassell is very physical and dynamic and possesses all the attributes to play at a high level.”

Dan himself cannot wait to get going and told the club’s website: “Obviously my football journey began at Ossett Town Juniors when I was five years old and I spent nearly 10 years at the club before signing for Sheffield Wednesday.

“I’m really excited to be back playing for a great team and hopefully I can have an impact when I play.

“Looking forward to playing in front of the fans and working hard for the team.

“Jas has a great mindset and outlook on the game so no doubt that will benefit me and the team this season.”

Ossett, meanwhile, have announced a new kit partnership with Patrick.

United director Joe Hanks said: “I’m delighted to welcome Patrick as our official kit supplier. The brand is iconic from the 70s/80s and we’re really excited to be part of the brand’s resurgence.

“Having spoken with the Patrick team, they have some amazing ideas for the brand going forward which was really attractive to us.

“The deal allows us to design bespoke kits which has allowed us to bring back the maroon and gold colours we all know and love from our inaugural season.

“Patrick will provide our playing and training kits throughout the club going forward as well as leisure wear that will be available to supporters soon”.

Martin Ivison, Patrick’s general manager added: “Ossett United are a non-league club on the up and we are delighted to be providing them with their own bespoke kit design.