Featherstone Rovers season ticket holders offered free entry to Wakefield AFC games

Wakefield AFC are expanding their partnership with Featherstone Rovers by announcing that the rugby league club’s season ticket holders will be eligible to attend NCEL football games at the ground for free for the remainder of the season.

The NCE Division One team is aiming to unite sports fans under one roof with their new offer.

They are also showing their appreciation for the support the Featherstone Rovers community has shown Wakefield since they returned to the Millennium Stadium earlier this season, as well as trying to build up their attendance and attract new supporters of the club.

Anyone who is a Rovers season ticket holder simply has to bring their 2025 season ticket to the gate and gain entry to Wakefield’s home games.

Wakefield AFC are expanding their partnership with Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Scott Merrylees

The offer is available for all remaining home matches this season, beginning with their clash with Ilkley Town this Saturday.

Wakefield are currently in fifth position, 15 points behind leaders Horbury Town but with four games in hand on the table toppers who they beat 1-0 last weekend.

Wakefield AFC chairman Gui Decca said: “I am pleased to announce this offer for Featherstone Rovers fans and the local community.

"It is a token of our gratitude for the hospitality shown to us by Featherstone as we made our return to the stadium this season.

"Your support has been instrumental in creating a friendly atmosphere, and we value the strong sense of community between our clubs.

"At Wakefield AFC, we are committed to playing exciting, attacking football as we push hard for promotion this season. By taking advantage of this offer, not only can you enjoy some nice football, but you also contribute to your club, Featherstone Rovers, through concessions revenues.

"It’s a win-win for both clubs, and we hope to see many of you in the next few weeks as we push for promotion.”

Rovers chief executive Martin Vickers said: “We were so pleased when Wakefield AFC chose to return back to the Millennium and we really do hope their return can be capped with promotion.

"This is a great offer for our fans and I would encourage all our supporters to give it a try.

"The brand of football Wakefield AFC play is exciting to watch and of a really high quality.

"It truly is a great match day experience for all the family and your attendance helps both clubs make progress on and off the field.”