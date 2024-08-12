Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NCE Football League side ​Wakefield AFC have moved back in at Featherstone Rovers’ Millennium Stadium following a season playing at Wakefield Trinity’s Belle Vue ground.

Wakefield AFC and Featherstone Rovers have agreed a lease agreement covering the 2024/25 and 2025/26 football seasons – with the football club switching immediately to the Post Office Road ground.

The clubs also expanded the agreement to allow Wakefield AFC to open a club shop at the Millennium Stadium and use Featherstone Rovers’ training facility.

Paddy Handley, board member of Featherstone Rovers, said: "We are very happy to be able to reach an agreement with Wakefield AFC and want to work with them so that they feel like the stadium is their home.

Wakefield AFC in action two seasons ago when they previously played at Featherstone Rovers' ground. Picture: Scott Merrylees

"We hope we can collaborate with football and all sports in the area to create a real community sports centre of excellence here at the stadium.”

Gui Decca, Wakefield AFC chairman, commented: "First of all, my sincere thanks to the board and coaching staff at Featherstone Rovers that swiftly worked on our agreement to allow us to relocate during this football season.

"It is greatly appreciated by our board, fans and staff alike. We are looking forward to having some stability to plan our next steps and over time, develop a productive relationship with Featherstone with the goal of creating sustainability at both clubs.”

Wakefield AFC and Wakefield Trinity mutually agreed to end their agreement for matches to be staged at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

This decision was driven by the increased costs required to meet the Ground Safety Certificate requirements and the planned long-term maintenance of the pitch following the rugby season.

Matt Ellis, owner of Wakefield Trinity, stated: “We have a strong relationship with the management of Wakefield AFC and fully support their vision for the club and the city.

"This is not a goodbye; we will continue exploring collaborative opportunities and finding alternatives to work together that might be mutually beneficial.”

Gui Decca added: “I am sincerely thankful to all Trinity fans who have embraced Wakefield AFC and continue to support our club. We value your support regardless of where we play.

"For the club’s long-term viability, it is essential to develop our own facilities. We have settled all debts with the city, have not taken any funds from Wakefield taxpayers and have proposed facility developments that promise economic growth and job creation – all privately funded.

"Despite the lack of serious interest from the city, we remain committed to building a club our fans can be proud of.”