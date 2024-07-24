Wakefield AFC chairman Gui Decca sets out plans for club and explains need to move to a ground of their own

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​​Wakefield AFC chairman Gui Decca has set out plans for the season ahead and a longer term aim for the club to develop a ground of their own.

​In a message to the Falcons’ increasing fanbase, Decca confirmed that manager Junior Roberti would be staying in charge after making a big impression since taking over from Gabe Mozzini and a new transfer committee was being established to oversee signings.

He also revealed the club had been in talks with Wakefield Council to find suitable land for a new ground, which would be vital for the club to progress further.

Decca said: “After two-and-a-half years it is undeniable that the club has gone from strength to strength no matter how you look at it.

Wakefield AFC will be looking to make it third time lucky with promotion in the NCE League in the season about to start. Picture: Rob Hare

"Gone are the days before our takeover where the club could barely operate, pay bills, retain players, or manage other issues. Today the club is a destination for players and fans alike.

"This success is a combination of our efforts and hard work and the incredible support of the biggest and most faithful fan base in the NCEL.

"However, this note is not self-congratulatory, quite the opposite. I want to shed light on one aspect where we haven’t been successful.

"Simply put, the club won’t survive unless we have our own facilities.

"For the past two years, we’ve been in constant discussions with Wakefield Council to find a new home for the club. Although some progress has been made, there is nothing concrete at the moment.

"It is very important to highlight that we are not asking for any financial help. We don’t believe Wakefield taxpayers should subsidise sports teams, ours or others.

"Our plans will be funded by VO2 Capital, Rodrigo and grants. The plan is to build training facilities to accommodate juniors and the first team and then further expand to a small non-league football stadium.

"We have architectural drawings and funding secured for phase one (training facilities).

"We also plan to host local sporting organisations and schools during the day, reinforcing our commitment to the local community in Wakefield.”

Decca explained that while the move to Belle Vue last year resulted in the increased attendance more than 40 per cent of the club’s spending goes on rents.

He continued: “Belle Vue is a fantastic facility but it is not ours. We need to have a spiritual (and physical) base, with our badge and pieces of our short history spread around the place. That will increase fans’ sense of ownership and connection with the club.

"Belle Vue can hold more than 9000 fans, so for every event we need to produce a report to satisfy the stadium Ground Safety Certificate. Basically, it means we will have to hire stewards and a Ground Certificate Officer every time we play at home at a significant cost for the club.

"We have been pushing back, with no success so far, as we see our games as low-risk events, normally with less than 800 people in attendance and no away fans.

"In practical terms, there are two immediate consequences for the club and fans.

"It turns every home game into a financial loss unless we bring more than 1,000 fans in every game. The club obviously cannot afford this charge.

"For this season, only the East Stand will be open on game days. If we open the other areas we have to hire more stewards and the cost per stand is prohibitive.

"We never got into Wakefield AFC to make money. I’ve been managing investments for more than 20 years and a football club is not an investment, it is a passion project, especially at the non-league level.

"We know the owners of EFL, National League, and National League North teams, financially it is the same or worse there.

"We invest in Wakefield because we really believe in this project and put not only money but dozens of hours on a weekly basis to try to push our club forward.

"We are committed and care deeply about it, but this year is time to change the narrative and secure a facility and a future for WAFC, otherwise, the club will never be viable long-term.”

On the pitch after missing out on promotion via play-offs for the two seasons since they have been in the NCE League needed to be made according to Decca.

But he will be sticking by manager Roberti who took over towards the end of last season.

He said: “This was the easiest decision we’ve ever made for this club. Junior is a great footballing mind and also understands the community aspect of the club.

"More importantly, his personal values are in line with ours. He is organised, believes in preparation and is honest and direct in his communication with players, staff, and management.

"In the few months he’s been in charge we have felt a noticeable improvement in morale, organisation, and player and fan engagement. I am sure results will follow soon.”

A new football organisational structure has been developed with a new transfer committee composed of the manager, head of recruiting/chief scout and Decca.

Decca added: "From now on, no signing is made unless approved by the committee and we will have signings that are fully aligned with our values and football strategy.

“Having said that it is important to remember the better we perform and recruit the sooner we will lose players.

"After we beat Liversedge they came for one of our new players 24 hours later. Unfortunately, that’s the price we pay for recruiting good players and being at the bottom of the food chain.

"Some players will leave to play higher up even though we have better facilities, more fans etc.

"It is disappointing but understandable and something we have learned to deal with.

"It falls on us to get one or two promotions so every once in a while we can be the predator and not the prey.”