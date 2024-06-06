Wakefield AFC start their planning for the 2024-25 season with player announcements

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Wakefield AFC are on with preparations for the 2024-25 season after announcing their retained players list and a first signing.

​After narrowly missing out on promotion in the last two campaigns, falling at the semi-final stage in the play-offs in the NCE Division One, the Falcons are looking for that small improvement that they need to fulfil their ambition.

There were positives to take from the season just finished as they collected more points and scored more goals than in the year before, but found themselves in a strong division headed up by an excellent Parkgate side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the club is striving for some continuity with a number of key players already signing up for next term.

Players' player of the year Jaydan Sandhu has agreed to stay with Wakefield AFC.

They include last season’s top scorer Mason Rubie, who enjoyed his best year in a Wakey shirt and won the golden boot and chairman’s player of the year at the recent awards event.

Midfielder Jaydan Sandhu also enjoyed a stellar campaign in the engine room and after winning the players’ player of the year award he has committed to having another go with the Falcons.

Manager’s player of the year Jack Durkin will be back at the heart of defence after also signing on again with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retained list also includes playmaker Billy Mole. His campaign was interrupted by a long suspension, but he has been one of the team’s most important players previously and will be keen to get back to his best in 2024-25.

Young striker Ben Gelder is another to stay with the club following a promising first campaign with them while former Emley left-back or winger Callum Charlton made a good impression too after joining last term and has agreed to stay on.

Forward Seb Losa will be wearing a Wakefield shirt again next term after finding the net 10 times in his debut year with the club.

The Falcons are planning several additions to their squad, beginning with 25-year-old Kiyani Morris, a winger that can play in multiple positions, who has been signed from Shirebrook Town, and midfielder Morgan James, who was at Frickley last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield, meanwhile, have announced their first pre-season friendlies as they will take on Liversedge away on Tuesday, July 9 then their County Cup semi-final conquerors Pontefract Collieries at home on Saturday, July 13.