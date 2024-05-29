Ossett United confirm new backroom staff and press on with signings for 2024-25 season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Ossett United are pressing on with their plans for the 2024-25 season after confirming who will be in their backroom staff following the appointment of Dave Wild as manager.

Wild will be joined by assistant player-manager Leon Osborne, coach Mark Smith, assistant coach Liam Hudson, physio Jack Gleave and performance analyst Jack Denegri as the Ingfield club looks to be challenging at the top end of their division in the Northern Premier League next term following a flirt with relegation in the campaign just ended.

On the appointments Wild said: “I’m genuinely really pleased with the staff that we have assembled to go into the new season.

"As soon as I had met Leon I knew that he was the right fit to be my assistant manager and I really do believe that having the ability to play and train as the assistant manager will have a huge positive impact on the group.

New Ossett United signing James Cusworth in action for Horbury Town against Wakefield AFC in the 2023-24 season. Picture: Mark Parsons

"The introduction of Smudge (Mark Smith) was an absolute no brainer for me, he has a wealth of coaching experience at higher levels and he’s someone that I know can ensure that sessions are exactly where we need and want them to be.

"Similarly to Leon as soon as I’d spoken with Mark I just knew we had the same footballing mindset and I can’t wait to work alongside him.

“Jack Gleave is comfortably the best physio I’ve met and I’m so fortunate to have him with me again at another club, coupled with that he’s such a fantastic person and true loyal friend just adds to the happiness I have with his appointment.

“Liam ‘Fessi’ Hudson is my single most important person in football and without him by my side I genuinely cannot operate at my full capacity.

Former Wakefield AFC forward Lewis Stephens has joined Ossett United. Picture: Steve Biltcliffe

"Finally, Jack Denegri will be working as our performance analyst. Jack has a wealth of experience working for Ipswich Town within this role and his workload and processes will be of the absolute upmost importance to us achieving success at the club.”

United will also be adding one more to their staff as they aim to appoint a goalkeeping coach in the next week.

Wild added: “I can assure everyone that this group of men will work round the hour to the hugest of abilities to ensure that Ossett United progresses and pushes for the success that it deserves.”

Ossett United's new assistant player-manager Leon Osborne.

United have confirmed a number of new signings for next season as well as players who have committed to stay at the club.

Among a raft of new boys are strikers Lewis Stephens and James Cusworth, who are both local and bring with them a record of finding the net.

Stephens played for Wakefield AFC last season and is a former Ossett junior while Cusworth was much in demand after a stunning campaign with Horbury Town in NCE Division One when he scored 49 goals to be the league’s top marksman.

United have also taken another prolific scorer from the NCE Division One with Ross Duggan joining from champions Parkgate for who he netted 39 times in 2023/24.

Defender Conner Williamson has also joined following a successful season with Parkgate while former Harrogate Town attacking midfielder Ben Tweed has arrived from Tadcaster Albion.

They will be joined at Ingfield by midfielder Harry Middleton and central defender Conor Qualter who had a spell on loan at Ossett Town earlier in his career while on the books at Halifax Town.

A signing likely to please Ossett supporters is Harry Gagen, who will return to Ingfield after missing the entirety of last season following a serious knee injury sustained at Consett in March, 2023. He returned to full contact training towards the end of last term and will step up his return in pre-season.