Frickley Athletic announce first players signed up for new look squad

Following relegation from the Northern Premier League last term it is a fresh start for the club with new management in place and none of the payers from last season retained.

New manager Wayne Benn has been running the rule over players in training sessions and so far in the warm-up matches and has now revealed his initial list of squad men for the campaign ahead.

They include skilful winger Richard Collier, who previously played for Benn at Hemsworth MW and also for Nostell MW, Glasshoughton Welfare and the Yorkshire team.

Frickley Athletic have announced their first signings who will make up their squad for the 2022-23 season.

Another winger known to Benn is Matty Hughes, who is also a former Hemsworth MW player as well as a product of Frickley’s U19s. He was most recently with Armthorpe.

Sam Cullingworth looks an exciting prospect and is a product of Doncaster Rovers and Barnsley Academies while midfield enforcer Kofi Appiah, formerly of AFC Mansfield and Clipstone, is another being tipped to be a favourite at Westfield Lane.

New striker Szymon Czubik brings experience after playing for Stockport, Mossley, Bury and FC Humber.

Midfielder Jack Burton has returned to the club after previous spells at Westfield Lane in the U19s and the first team. Most recently he has played for Wakefield FC.

Attacking midfielder George Green is teaming up again with Benn after playing for him at Ossett United. He is an ex-Bradford City and Everton junior.

Keelan Grist will add to the forward firepower, having progressed through the ranks at Emley and being part of the Barnsley Development Squad.

Lee Bennett is a midfielder or forward who rose through the ranks with the now defunct Shaw Lane and more recently played for Athersley Rec. He is well known locally after spells with Glasshoughton Welfare and Pontefract Collieries.

Isaac Jeffreys is another attacking midfielder to sign up, having come through the Emley youth programme

Lewis Binns will join him in competing for a midfield place in the team. He is a local boy who has played for a number of clubs in the area.

Completing the confirmations is midfielder Charlie Clegg, another local lad, who has experience with Ponte Colls’ youth programme, Emley and Athersley Rec.