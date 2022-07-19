Persistence pays off for Craig Rouse as Gibraltar international Adam Priestley signs for Pontefract Collieries

Colls have confirmed the capture of experienced marksman and Gibraltar international Adam Priestley, who has arrived from Yorkshire Amateur.

The forward adds further firepower to an already potent forward line and has previously played for Ossett United, Frickley Athletic and Shaw Lane Aquaforce.

He has made 17 appearances for the Gibraltar national team, scoring one goal, and establishing them in the big international tournaments.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Pontefract Collieries signing Adam Priestley enjoys scoring a goal in his Ossett United days.

And upon signing he revealed that Ponte boss Rouse has been after signing him for some time.

He said: "I’m relatively local to Ponte location wise, so it’s a good one for me having a young family, but I’d say the key factor in me signing was the manager.

"He’s chased me for years now and even after numerous failed attempts he’s persisted with trying to get me in, so being able to play for a manager that really believes in me is a huge draw for me.

"I also know a lot of the lads in the squad already, so I believe I’ll settle in quickly and hopefully hit the ground running.

"I think I bring energy to the front line but also a versatility of being able to play anywhere in those forward positions. Hopefully I’ll bring goals and assists to the team too, but more important to me is the success of the team."

Priestley cannot wait to get going with the new season here in less than a month's time.

He added: "I’ve played against Ponte a fair few times and last season I was very successful against them, so I’m hoping I can carry that on for them this season.

"But I’m really excited to get going, I feel like I’m joining a team who really suits the way I play and hopefully will get the best out of me.