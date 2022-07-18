Ossett United's new defender Tom Cropper ready to take on big challenge

The no nonsense defender has long since been a target for Ossett management duo Jas Colliver and Mark Ward and they are delighted to have him on board now for the 2022-23 season.He will add competition for places in the back line and is no stranger to popping up with some important goals.Cropper said: “I’m ready for the step up in level, I know it’s going to challenge me but I’m up for the challenge ahead.“The lads are a great bunch and I’ve noticed a difference in the standard just in training.“Both Jas and Wardy have high standards, the training has been tough but enjoyable. I’m looking forward to the games coming up now and meeting the fans that the lads keep talking about.”Manager Ward added: “We are happy to get this deal done, we tried to sign TC last season but he chose to be loyal to AFC Mansfield as he was the captain there.“He has fitted in really well, keen to learn and he looks extremely fit.”Former Rotherham United Academy right-back Prince Attakorah, meanwhile, has committed to the Ossett club for the coming season.Ossett will start their new season in the Northern Premier League East with an away trip to Carlton Town on Saturday, August 13, one week after the FA Cup Extra Preliminary game against New Mills at Ingfield.The season will end on Saturday, April 22 at home to Grantham Town.