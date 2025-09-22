Frickley Athletic begin search for new manager after Tom Claisse departs

Tom Claisse has been sacked as Frickley Athletic manager.

Frickley Athletic are looking for a new manager after parting ways with Tom Claisse 11 games into the Macron NCE League season.

The Blues have had some positive results this season before a sudden downturn saw them lose 3-0 to Knaresborough Town and 6-1 to Golcar United, both in home games.

When a third successive convincing defeat followed at Campion last Wednesday with Athletic losing 4-0 despite being level until four minutes before half-time the club’s board took the step to change the manager.

In a club statement they said: “Following the defeat against Campion, Frickley Athletic have today parted company with first team manager Tom Claisse.

"We’d like to place on record our gratitude to Tom for the hard work in the past 10 months since being appointed in November 2024.

"The club will make further announcements regarding the first team manager’s job in due course.”

For Claisse it was his first chance to manage a team at this level, but he came with plenty of experience as a player and coach.

He started his playing career with the Leeds United academy before going on to play for Bradford City then for several non-league teams, winning the NCE Premier four times.

Three years as player-coach with the successful Emley club set him up for a move into management and he was also joint manager at Ossett United for a spell.

His successor at Frickley will inherit a side in 14th place in the NCE Premier. They were without a game at the weekend, but were due to host SJR Worksop in the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup on Tuesday night and travel to Sheffield on their return to league action this Saturday.

Glasshoughton Welfare were unceremoniously dumped out of the FA Vase at the second qualifying round stage when they were thrashed by higher ranked Ramsbottom United.

The North West Counties League Premier Division outfit proved far too strong for Welfare as they went on to record an 8-0 victory.

It was still goalless in the first half-hour, however, as Houghton initially held firm. But the floodgates opened after Corey Stacey opening the scoring for the hosts on 31 minutes.

They were three up by half-time after Harvey Whyte and Jacob Holland-Willkinson netted.

Five unanswered goals followed after the break with Whyte going on to complete a hat-trick and Matthew Dudley and Oscar Radcliffe (two) also on target.

Welfare will look to regroup back in the NCE Division One with an away game due to be played at South Leeds on Wednesday then a home derby against Nostell MW this Saturday.

• After a disappointing start to the season in the Sheffield and Hallamshire County Senior League Hemsworth MW enjoyed their first victory when they beat Jubilee Sports 5-0 with goals from Matt Semley, Kingston David (two), Jamie Stokoe and Owen Cooke.

A short trip to play South Elmsall United Services is next up for Wells this Saturday.

The South Elmsall side also claimed their first league win last weekend as they defeated Silkstone United 2-1.