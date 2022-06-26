Frickley Athletic legend Gavin Allott now aiming to shoot Pontefract Collieries up the table

New Pontefract Collieries signing Gavin Allott has set himself a target of 20 goals in the forthcoming season after joining the club from Liversedge FC.

By Tony Harber
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 7:39 pm
Updated Sunday, 26th June 2022, 7:41 pm

The experienced striker and proven goal scorer has scored goals at whichever side he has played for, which includes Liversedge where he scored 14 league goals as they won the Northern Premier League East Division last season.

Gav is also a living legend at Frickley Athletic where is one of their all-time goal leading scorers and has also played for Boston United, Gainsborough Trinity, Shaw Lane and Worksop Town.

He will add firepower to a Colls strikeforce that already includes Joe Lumsden and Luke Hinsley.

Gavin Allott played for Liversedge FC against Pontefract Collieries last season, but has now joined the Beechnut Lane side for the 2022-23 season.

After signing on with Ponte he told the club's website that the move had largely been down to wanting to work with manager Craig Rouse again.

He said: "I also know a fair few of the lads already, from having had a season with them at Worksop Town.

"I like to work hard for the team and link up with the players, but I also do chip in with assists too.

"I would have liked to have got more league goals last season, but I only played 23 times in the league as we had a competitive team at Liversedge. This season I will aim for at least 20 goals in all competitions, which is a target I set myself every season.

"I am looking forward to seeing you all (supporters) in pre-season friendlies and then for the league campaign too. Then hopefully we can have a successful season together."

