Connor Hodgson joins the club from Barnsley, while the prolific Luke Aldrich will sign on the dotted line having played a key role at Eccleshill United who were unfortunate to miss out on promotion to the NPL having lost in the play-off final on penalties.

Hodgson joined Barnsley's academy at the age of eight in October 2011 and has impressed at youth level with his intricate play. Connor is a consistent performer who likes to join in play and make things happen.

Connor signed as a first year scholar in summer 2019 ahead of U18s Professional Development League campaign with Barnsley FC.

On Hodgson, Colliver said “We are delighted that Connor has chosen ourselves ahead of other clubs who were chasing his signature. Connor adds further competition to the squad, I’ve seen him play on a number of occasions he is athletic, consistent and can play in numerous positions”.

“I loved Connor's attitude when I first spoke to him, he is eager to get going and to develop further. He has come straight out of a professional environment but isn’t worried about stepping into non-league and is looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

The versatile youngster has operated centrally both in defence and midfield, as well as at full-back, and made appearances for the 23s as his development went from strength to strength.

Highly rated striker Luke Aldrich is the second player to join the club today. Luke scored 25 goals in the NCEL Premier Division last season playing for Eccleshill.

A number of clubs in Ossett's division have approached Luke this summer and on signing he said “it was Jas’ perseverance and persistence that made the decision for me. I met him and the committee at the club and knew this is where I wanted to be. I know all about the club, it’s special fans and can’t wait to meet the lads as we return to preseason training."

Luke had a fantastic season last year and now feels more ready to make the step back up to the NPL than ever before.