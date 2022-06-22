Wakefield Sunday League set to accept new additions after teams drop out

Two teams dropped out of the league on the eve of the season in the shape of Pontefract Sports & Social (Premiership Two) and FC Pontefract (Championship One).

Mid-season saw three more teams fold due to lack of players with Castleford FC (Premiership One), AFC Ackworth (Premiership Two) and Brierley FC (Championship One) having to say goodbye to Sunday football for now.

Post-season has now seen more clubs drop out with Shepherds Arms and Ryhill FC, both from the top flight, notifying the league of their intention not to continue playing the following season.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wakefield Sunday League is ready to confirm new additions to the competition after a number of teams dropped out.

Premiership Two side Nightingale FC, after playing in their first season in the league, have also folded due to unforeseen circumstances.

However, hope springs sternal for the league as 12 new teams have been interviewed to join the league for the upcoming season with seven sides being successful so far and awaiting approval at the AGM.

On the pitch it was more back to normal with 10 trophies shared in the league and cup competitions of the Wakefield & District Sunday League at the end of season 2021-2022 with no interruptions from the pandemic.

Premiership One outfit AFC Fryston completed the season with the only unbeaten record in the league with 14 wins and two draws from 16 games and a mammoth goal difference of 60 goals.

The Fryston side duly clinched the top division crown and are now looking forward to dominating the local football scene with past masters, the Shepherds Arms, calling an end to their trophy laden era.

Honours for Season 2021-2022 of the W&DSFL:

Landlords Trophy: Shepherds Arms.

President’s Cup: Crown Scissett FC.

Premiership One League Cup: Nostell Miners Welfare.

Premiership Two League Cup: Kirkland FC.

Championship One League Cup: Navigation Tavern.

Championship Two League Cup: College FC.

League champions:

Premiership One: AFC Fryston.

Premiership Two: Chequerfield FC.

Championship One: Wakefield Athletic A.