Frickley Athletic looking for support after launching floodlight appeal

​Frickley Athletic have launched an appeal to raise funds for new floodlights at their Westfield Lane ground.

The existing floodlights at the SALUS Stadium are close to their end of life. Installed in the 1980s, they are expensive to run in terms of electricity usage and replacement bulbs at more than £200 a bulb.

The club is therefore looking to have brand new LED floodlights installed. This will save money and the lights are guaranteed for 10 years.

Frickley have applied for and been granted 70 per cent of the costs, but need to find the remaining 30 per cent and are hoping supporters can chip in.

The club is more than the first team at 3pm on a Saturday with its Foundation, academy teams and women’s football teams also based at Westfield Lane, so is reaching out to the local community in SESKU and beyond, to regional and national supporters for help.

"We are looking to individuals, groups, businesses and organisations (small, medium and large) for financial support to help us towards our target,” said a club spokesman.

"All size donations are welcome – if you can’t afford to donate but you can share this message that is important also – sharing is caring!

"Or if you know an organisation that might be interested in becoming corporate sponsors, we’d be delighted to hear from them.”

A Pick a Pylon scheme has been launched for potential sponsors. For £1000+VAT they get signage on the pylon for the next three years, match sponsorship one game a season, a programme advert for the next three seasons and shout outs on social media.

The Frickley Floodlight Appeal funding page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/frickley-floodlight-appeal

On the pitch, meanwhile, Frickley have made a disappointing start to the new season, losing the first two matches under new manager James Baxendale.

A 2-0 defeat at Thackley saw them exit the FA Cup at the extra preliminary round stage last Saturday, with Ben Grech-Brooksbank putting their hosts ahead on the stroke of half-time and Jake Holcombe adding a second 10 minutes from time.

In their opening NCE Premier League game things were looking good for victory when Jack Varley scored after nine minutes and Luke Williams doubled the advantage early in the second half. But Pickering Town hit back to win 4-2.