Frickley Athletic players delight manager Tom Claisse in pre-season run out against Sheffield Wednesday

Frickley Athletic manager Tom Claisse was pleased with how his players performed in two games in two days against Sheffield Wednesday and Grimsby Borough.

Frickley Athletic showed glimpses of what they can be capable of in the campaign ahead when they took on a pacey young Sheffield Wednesday side at their Westfield Lane stadium.

In front of their biggest crowd since 2018, Frickley lost 4-1, but were not embarrassed against Football League opposition in their pre-season friendly as they showed plenty of fight and flashes of quality.

The Blues fielded four trial players in their starting line-up and held their own in the early exchanges with Harry Gagen setting the tone with a couple of vital interventions in the first 15 minutes.

Wednesday did open the scoring, however, in the 17th minute when a cross from the left was met by captain or the night Dev Moses, who fired home from close range.

They doubled their lead before half-time and added two more after the break with Moses and George Brown both ending with two goals apiece.

Frickley had moments of promise. Lucas Robinson’s dangerous delivery on 30 minutes narrowly missed Sam Cable and Joel Spence showed sharp instincts in closing down the keeper 10 minutes later, almost forcing a mistake.

After the break, Destiny Destiny Nnenanya clipped a shot wide before home fans finally had a goal to celebrate on 71 minutes when a trialist headed home.

They also came close late on when it looked like Nnenanya had been brought down while rounding the keeper only for the referee to award a corner instead of a penalty.

It was a tough test, but Athletic more than held their own for large spells and will take plenty of positives from an entertaining game against a strong Owls U21s side.

Frickley were also in action in a pre-season game at NPL side Grimsby Borough, losing 3-2 despite goals from Tom Alngohuro and a trialist.

Manager Tom Claisse was delighted with the football they played in the two matches and encouraged for the season ahead.

He said: “Some performances were brilliant, especially after playing the night before. I can’t chirp on enough how good they’ve been.

"Grimsby are a really good step four side and I couldn’t be any prouder of the way we played on a good surface.

"Sheffield Wednesday loved it, they loved the game and it was good for their lads. They want to bring a full strong first team next year, just to help us out even more so we get a bigger crowd.

"That’s the way we’re moving and thanks to everyone behind the scenes.

"We’ve assembled a good squad and the lads I’ve brought in I can’t be any more pleased with.”