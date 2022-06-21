Frickley Athletic supporters have a chance to quiz new management team

The Westfield Lane club is holding a Meet The Managers evening, starting at 7pm at the ground, offering a chance for fans to speak to manager Wayne Benn and his assistant, Andy Hayward. Everyone is welcome, with free entry.

Benn has been given the task of rebuilding Frickley following relegation from the Northern Premier League last season.

They will now be in the Northern Counties East League's Premier Division and will kick-off away to Maltby Main, who could have several ex-Blues players in their ranks.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frickley Athletic are holding a Meet the Managers event.

The game will take place on Saturday, July 30, with a 3pm kick-off.

Frickley, meanwhile, have announced their pre-season matches.

They will begin against Dronfield Town at home on Saturday, July 2 (kick-off 3pm) then are at home again a few days later, on Tuesday, July 5, when they face Beverley Town (7.30pm).

Saturday, July 9 brings a third home game against Gainsborough Trinity (1pm) before an "El Classicoal" rematch with Pontefract Collieries on Tuesday, July 12 at home (7.30pm).

Another Northern Premier League team will visit Westfield Lane on Saturday, July 16 when Cleethorpes are in town for a 1pm kick-off.