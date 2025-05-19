Frickley Athletic to take on Sheffield Wednesday XI in pre-season game

Frickley Athletic have announced their pre-season matches. Picture: Thomas Crabb

Frickley Athletic have announced that they will be hosting a Sheffield Wednesday XI as one their pre-season fixtures ahead of the next campaign.

The Blues will face the Owls at their Westfield Lane ground on Friday, July 11 (kick-off 7.30pm).

Frickley begin their pre-season with a home game against neighbours Pontefract Collieries on Tuesday, July 1 (7.30pm) and will also have home warm-up matches against South Elmsall United Services (Friday, July 4, 7.30pm) and Emley AFC (Tuesday, July 15, 7.30pm).

They will travel to Grimsby Borough on Saturday, July 12 (3pm) and Dearne and District (Saturday, July 19).

Frickley will once again be competing in the NCE League’s Premier Division when they will be hoping to improve on their third from bottom finish last term.

There will be two extra games in the 2025-26 season as the division will consist of 21 teams. Among those fixtures will be a first-ever meeting with newly promoted NCE Division One champions Horbury Town and play-off winners Wombwell Town plus an all West Yorkshire clash with Liversedge who have been relegated from the Northern Premier League.

The Blues will also meet the world’s oldest club, Sheffield, who have also come back down to the NCE League from the Northern Premier.

The provisional line-up of clubs for the Premier Division has been announced as: Albion Sports, Barton Town, Beverley Town, Bottesford Town, Campion, Eccleshill United, Farsley Celtic (from National League North), Frickley Athletic, Golcar United, Handsworth, Horbury Town (from Division One), Knaresborough Town, Liversedge (from Northern Premier League), Parkgate, Penistone Church, Pickering Town, Rossington Main, Sheffield (from Northern Premier League), Tadcaster Albion, Thackley, Wombwell Town (from Division One).

Any changes to these allocations will be announced over the next few weeks before being rubber-stamped at the NCEL's AGM that takes place at Rotherham United FC on Saturday, June 14.

Glasshoughton Welfare will once again be in the NCE Division One alongside a provisional line-up of: Appleby Frodingham, Armthorpe Welfare, Athersley Recreation, Brigg Town, Club Thorne Colliery, Crowle Colts (from Lincolnshire League), Dearne & District, Doncaster City (from Central Midlands League), Glasshoughton Welfare, Goole AFC (from Premier Division), Harrogate Railway Athletic, Ilkley Town, Leeds UFCA (from Yorkshire Amateur League), Louth Town, Maltby Main, Nostell Miners Welfare, Route One Rovers (from North West Counties League), Selby Town, South Leeds, Wakefield AFC, Winterton Rangers (from Premier Division), Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.

Teams leaving the NCELeague are Dronfield Town (to United Counties League), Hallam (to Northern Premier League), Shelley (resigned from NLS), Silsden AFC (to Northern Premier League), Swallownest (to United Counties League), Yorkshire Amateur (to Feeder Leagues).