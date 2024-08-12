Gavin Rothery sending off 'killed us' says Pontefract Collieries manager Jimmy Williams after losing start

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jimmy Williams was left to reflect on a disappointing start to life as the new manager of Pontefract Collieries as his team had to play most of the second half with 10 men and went down to a narrow 1-0 defeat at Dunston.

Player-coach Gavin Rothery was sent-off six minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute and Dunston took advantage of their extra man to score the only goal of the NPL East game soon after.

Again it was a refereeing decision that went their way as the ball deflected up onto Harry Spratt’s arm and the official pointed to the spot to give Dale Pearson the chance to score with the spot kick.

Ponte dug in for the remainder, but could not hit back and it was a 1-0 defeat to start the Williams era.

Gavin Rothery was sent off early in the second half in Pontefract Collieries' game against Dunston. Picture: Daniel Kerr

“I can’t argue with the effort and the attitude,” said manager Williams.

"The first half there was only one team in it, we should have easily gone in at 2-0. We’ve dominated it and we’ve set the press.

"Mikey’s had a stonewall penalty turned down and he’s adamant it was a penalty.

"But our discipline has let us down. As experienced as Gav is he should have known better. It’s cost us minimum a point if maybe not three.

"It isn’t a red, but you can’t fly in like that any more. And it’s absolutely killed us.

"Gav’s apologised, but it’s something we’ve definitely got to learn from.”

Williams saw some positives from the display of his side.

He added: “The lads gave me everything and ran themselves into the ground.

"We were still unlucky not to come away with a point when down to 10 men.

"If we put that effort and commitment in we’ll be fine.”

Colls turn their attention to the FA Cup with a preliminary round tie at home to Redcar Athletic on Saturday.

But before then they stage their first home game of the season tomorrow night (Tuesday) when up against NPL East newcomers Heaton Stannington (kick-off 7.45pm).